Who was Varahamihira; the astrologer who predicted more than horoscopes?

It is believed that he was one of the famous Navratnas, or Nine Gems, at the court of King Vikramaditya. He earned great fame for his accurate predictions. The most famous legend associated with this sage is that of a royal prince. Based on the prince's horoscope, he predicted that the boy was going to die at the age of 18 due to the attack of a boar.

The king took precautions by securing the prince from animals. But when the day of the forecasted calamity came, a metal statue of a boar, which was the royal emblem mounted on top of the palace, was said to have broken off due to strong winds and fallen on the prince, killing him.