Gitanjali Angmo urges Bollywood to adapt Indian epics with depth after watching The Odyssey

Expressing her views on the Indian film industry, Gitanjali added that cinema holds the power to build perspectives.

"India is sitting on a treasure-house of such epics. Imagine bringing them to cinema with scale, sensitivity and intellectual depth. Cinema is more than entertainment. It shapes minds. Perhaps Bollywood needs to rediscover its role as one of our most powerful classrooms," she further penned.

Her post comes after Wangchuk's much-talked-about hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and reforms in India's examination system following the NEET paper leak.

It must be pointed out that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, whose character in 3 Idiots is believed to have been based on Wangchuk, did not come in support of the activist.