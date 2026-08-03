society

Gitanjali Angmo urges Bollywood to adapt Indian epics with depth after watching The Odyssey

Social entrepreneur and Sonam Wangchuk's wife says Indian cinema sits on a treasure trove of stories and needs to rediscover its role as a powerful classroom
Reframing Indian cinema through epic storytelling and cinematic ambition
Gitanjali Angmo with Sonam Wangchuk
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife and social entrepreneur Gitanjali Angmo ended up taking a subtle jibe at Bollywood in her latest social media post praising Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Reframing Indian cinema through epic storytelling and cinematic ambition

She called watching The Odyssey a "surreal" experience in her post on X (Earlier known as Twitter) that read, "Watched Odyssey yesterday. Surreal to see on screen what was still a conversation when I accidentally met Christopher Nolan in New York in 2024. Its themes feel so familiar to the Indian imagination: the hero’s journey, dharma and destiny, exile, temptation, homecoming, the human being tested and transformed along the way (sic)."

Gitanjali Angmo
Gitanjali Angmo

Expressing her views on the Indian film industry, Gitanjali added that cinema holds the power to build perspectives.

"India is sitting on a treasure-house of such epics. Imagine bringing them to cinema with scale, sensitivity and intellectual depth. Cinema is more than entertainment. It shapes minds. Perhaps Bollywood needs to rediscover its role as one of our most powerful classrooms," she further penned.

Her post comes after Wangchuk's much-talked-about hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and reforms in India's examination system following the NEET paper leak.

It must be pointed out that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, whose character in 3 Idiots is believed to have been based on Wangchuk, did not come in support of the activist.

Gitanjali Angmo urges Bollywood to adapt Indian epics with depth after watching The Odyssey
Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali Angmo

However, actor Omi Vaidya, aka Chatur from 3 Idiots was vocal about his support for Wangchuk.

Meanwhile, during a media interaction, Aamir denied knowing about Wangchuk during the making of 3 Idiots.

For those who do not know, Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on July 23-24, after his interaction with Union Ministers, including J.P. Nadda. On July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his position as India's Union Minister for Education.

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Gitanjali Angmo