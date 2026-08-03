Meet Dr Jahnavi Das, the Apollo doctor richer than her husband Prashant Kishor

Public curiosity surrounding Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has shifted to his personal life following mandatory financial declarations filed during the Bankipur Assembly by-election. While Prashant remains a prominent figure on the political stage, official filings reveal that his wife, Dr Jahnavi Das, commands a higher overall net worth.

Healthcare specialist declared richer than political strategist spouse

Jahnavi is an MBBS graduate and seasoned healthcare administrator. She currently serves as Senior Advisor, Special Projects at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi. Despite her husband’s high-profile political career, Jahnavi has consistently maintained a low public profile, focusing instead on medical and public health initiatives.