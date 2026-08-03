Meet Dr Jahnavi Das, the Apollo doctor richer than her husband Prashant Kishor

Public curiosity surrounding Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has shifted to his personal life following mandatory financial declarations filed during the Bankipur Assembly by-election. While Prashant remains a prominent figure on the political stage, official filings reveal that his wife, Dr Jahnavi Das, commands a higher overall net worth.
Jahnavi is an MBBS graduate and seasoned healthcare administrator. She currently serves as Senior Advisor, Special Projects at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi. Despite her husband’s high-profile political career, Jahnavi has consistently maintained a low public profile, focusing instead on medical and public health initiatives.
Financial declarations submitted to the Election Commission of India show that Jahnavi holds declared assets worth approximately ₹102 crore (£9.3 million). Her portfolio comprises around ₹89.51 crore in movable assets—including gold and silver holdings—alongside ₹12.42 crore in immovable property. In contrast, Prashant declared total assets worth roughly ₹96 crore (£8.7 million), making Jahnavi the wealthier partner on paper.
The couple’s path first crossed through their shared work in healthcare. Before entering mainstream political consulting, Prashant worked extensively within public health administration. The duo met while collaborating on United Nations-led public health programmes, transitioning from professional colleagues to close friends before marrying with their families’ blessings. Today, Prashant and Jahnavi share a teenage son, Daibik Bhardwaj.
Born into a Hindu family, Jahnavi completed her medical education in Assam. Meanwhile, Prashant holds a Master of Healthcare Administration alongside a business degree. As her husband establishes his electoral presence with the Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar, Jahnavi continues to build an accomplished, independent career at the intersection of medicine and strategic healthcare management.