Russian cosmonauts send Independence Day 2026 greetings to India

As India gears up to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, the wishes pouring in this year are coming from 400 kilometres above the Earth. In a video message recorded aboard the International Space Station, three Roscosmos cosmonauts currently serving on Expedition 75 — Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina and Andrey Fedyaev — took a break from their orbital duties to send India their personal greetings.

Russian cosmonauts send India Independence Day wishes from space

“India broke free from colonial rule and embarked on a path of self-reliance and prosperity,” Pyotr Dubrov said, opening the message by acknowledging the historic weight of the occasion before wishing the Indian people peace and continued prosperity.