Paloma about town: A Goa birthday escape and a week back home

A milestone birthday deserved more than cake — it deserved Goa. Cue a girls’ trip packed with beach days, massages, Picantes, unreal sunsets, fab locales and, obviously, great photos. Between salty hair and sundowners, there was laughter on loop and the kind of girl bonding that only happens when you escape real life together.
Safe to say we ate really well, hopping from cool, contemporary spots to old-school Goan favourites that hit all the right comfort notes. It was equal parts indulgent and soul-filling. Sun, friends, food and no schedules — honestly, the perfect birthday getaway and one for the memory books. Here’s to a year of growing, learning and living fully.
Meanwhile, back in Chennai, the ladies continued to indulge. Kama Ayurveda’s relaunch at Express Avenue felt less like a store opening and more like a brief escape. The new, larger space mirrors their London stores, so walking in almost felt like stepping into a chic overseas outpost — and one that made for excellent photos.
The event itself leaned into self-care in the best way, with complimentary face and hand massages that had everyone slowing down for a moment. What really stood out was how personal it all felt, with conversations around doshas, skin types and which oils work best for you. It was skincare with context. Their cult-favourite Kumkumadi Thailam drew plenty of attention and curiosity, as guests lingered to learn more. The evening struck a thoughtful balance between old-world Ayurveda and modern, feel-good luxury.
We then switched gears at the press conference for Breakthrough Summit 2026. Organised by WWbC and led by Shiva Mathivanan, the event brought together entrepreneurs, founders and MSMEs, all buzzing with ideas and ambition. The team walked us through the summit’s vision — Break Your Old Thinking. 10×Your Revenue in 2026 — outlining how it aims to offer business owners actionable strategies rather than mere inspiration.
Sponsors highlighted innovation and the role of AI in business growth, while discussions touched on scaling sustainably in a rapidly changing landscape. From panels and workshops to curated networking sessions, the summit positioned itself as a platform focused on practical, growth-oriented strategies for the year ahead.
