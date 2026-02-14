Real accident car display on the road! What’s making this Turkish town unique?

If you are driving around the eastern province of Turkey and find a series of damaged cars lined up on the streets, do not be amazed. The country has experienced over 60,000+ deaths from car accidents alone in the past couple of years. Hence, the authorities have changed the preachy danger signals to that which creates a visual impact and horror in the minds of the drivers. Damaged, dilapidated, dismantled, crushed cars that have been part of the actual accident are on display. Crashed cars, window panes broken, and if closely checked one might spot red stains as well, create a visual impact of the horror that one goes through when faced with a car accident. This installation is an awareness initiative for the people to be in their limits while driving on the road.
One often thinks that they are in full control behind the wheels. But accidents can happen anytime. A slip of your hand and the kinetic reflexes goes for a toss, while driving long distance the ignorance towards that descending heaviness on your eye lids, or worse, the thrill and speed that seeps in the blood after wonderful night out with friends- can all turn dangerous. Other factors can be reckless driving, over-speeding, non maintenance of the car, or simply no fault of yours. While speed and warning signs have always been installed on the roads, people often tend to ignore them for their preachiness. Thus, the Traffic Monitoring and Inspection Department of the Erzurum Provincial Police have started installing actual cars on poles by the roadside which creates the visual impact that words fail to do.
The idea is definitely not to send fear waves across the minds of the people. But to make them understand the necessity of being within their limits so that anything untoward can be prevented and lives are not lost. This is a very unique way of practising road safety and it can be spotted along the E- 80 highway or the Kars- Erzincan highway, among other places.
