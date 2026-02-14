What is the science behind India's first musical road in Mumbai?

Imagine if every drive can be an entertaining musical getaway. India's first musical road has officially been opened on February 11th, 2026, in Mumbai. The musical road is a part of the northbound coastal road, which connects Nariman Point to Worli. The length of this musical road is 500 meters. When you are driving on this part of the road at a speed of 60-80 km/h, you will be able to listen to the Oscar-winning song Jai Ho from the movie Slumdog Millionaire.

What is engineering behind India’s first musical road?

The musical roadway of Mumbai is made up of calibrated rumble strips designed to produce sound through the friction of the tire against the surface and the vehicle vibrations. The grooves are cut into the pavement at a specific depth and distance so that the vibration produced from cars travelling at the operating speed will combine into a known musical note. Faster impacts between the tyre and the groove create high-frequency vibration sounds, and wider spacing creates low tones. The body of the vehicle behaves like a resonating chamber, enhancing the vibration sounds and creating audible sound waves.