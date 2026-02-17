China’s humanoid robots impress at Spring Festival Gala 2026

The pace of progress is what startled everyone. A year ago, many domestic humanoids were limited to slow, cautious walking and highly controlled demonstrations. This year’s Gala showed faster locomotion, dynamic balance during jumps and spins, coordinated group behaviour and longer, uninterrupted performance sequences.

The Spring Festival Gala reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. When robots appear there, not as curiosities but as competent performers, they become socially normalised. The internet is filled with videos from the same.

One user wrote, “China is living in 2050 already! Look at these robots doing martial arts, I just can't believe how perfect they look. They're so much more agile now, nailing backflips, drunken fists, and nunchaku with incredible precision. Are we cooked!?”

Another said, “This aired tonight to 1 billion people in China. A year ago these robots could barely wave a handkerchief, now they can do backflips and kung fu with nunchucks. Physical intelligence is the next frontier.”