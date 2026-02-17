China’s humanoid robots impress at Spring Festival Gala 2026
This year China’s Spring Festival Gala broadcast made it clear that humanoid robots are no longer a laboratory curiosity. They are now a signal of the future and an industrial promise.
On screen, the machines danced in formation with human performers. They executed flips, spins and coordinated martial-arts routines. In comedy segments, they interacted with actors. In ensemble sequences, they moved with synchronised precision, with rhythm and spatial awareness on a crowded stage. The choreography was designed for television drama, but the underlying achievement was the engineering of balance, motion control, real-time coordination and increasingly fluid human-machine interaction. China’s humanoid ecosystem is clearly broad, competitive and moving quickly.
The pace of progress is what startled everyone. A year ago, many domestic humanoids were limited to slow, cautious walking and highly controlled demonstrations. This year’s Gala showed faster locomotion, dynamic balance during jumps and spins, coordinated group behaviour and longer, uninterrupted performance sequences.
The Spring Festival Gala reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. When robots appear there, not as curiosities but as competent performers, they become socially normalised. The internet is filled with videos from the same.
One user wrote, “China is living in 2050 already! Look at these robots doing martial arts, I just can't believe how perfect they look. They're so much more agile now, nailing backflips, drunken fists, and nunchaku with incredible precision. Are we cooked!?”
Another said, “This aired tonight to 1 billion people in China. A year ago these robots could barely wave a handkerchief, now they can do backflips and kung fu with nunchucks. Physical intelligence is the next frontier.”
Stage routines are carefully controlled environments, so maybe it's easier. But real-world deployment in factories, hospitals, warehouses or homes will require reliability for thousands of hours and safe interaction with unpredictable humans and a cost structure that is economically viable. The distance between a televised backflip and a profitable workforce is still considerable.
The Gala’s robots were impressive, and the progress in a year is real. The machines danced on cue. The harder question is how smoothly they will move once the stage lights are off—and who, exactly, will be adjusting their rhythm when they do.
