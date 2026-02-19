society

Chennai socialites attend Gaitonde after hours soirée

Fashion showcase adds flair to post exhibition celebration
Mash with the models
Updated on

Sateesh Jadhav hosted the Annual Gaitonde after party at the rooftop restaurant of Savera Hotel, drawing Chennai socialites and a sprinkling of international guests for an evening of style and conversation.

Rooftop revelry follows Annual Gaitonde showcase

Attendees were seen enjoying curated food and wine as the gathering unfolded against the city skyline. The highlight of the evening was a fashion showcase choreographed by Sunil Menon. The ramp featured garments by Sanya Anaita K of Delhi and Mash Rajendran, alongside bags by Calonge, Aks and Ad, and sarees by Sujatha Pai.

Models moved through the space with ease, bringing together varied textures and silhouettes in a format that blended couture with after hours celebration. Conversations continued late into the evening, marking a relaxed conclusion to the Annual Gaitonde festivities.

Mash And Sunil
Saloni
Priti and Riaa
Weena, Preetha and Vidya Singh
