Raja Ravi Varma reimagined on the ramp

The Railway Officers Club turned into an artful runway last week as members presented a themed showcase inspired by the works of Raja Ravi Varma. Officers stepped onto the ramp embodying figures drawn from the painter’s celebrated canvases, styled as living tableaux that merged portraiture with performance.

When portraiture met performance in Chennai

The walk was choreographed by Sunil Menon, while styling was brought together by Ajay Menon and Sarath Babu. Rich textiles, traditional silhouettes and poised expressions echoed the mood of the original artworks.

Guests watched as familiar images were reinterpreted in motion, creating an evening that bridged classical art and contemporary presentation within the club’s social calendar.