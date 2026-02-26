Holashtak 2026: Why are the 8 days considered the most volatile and prone to negativity?

According to the Shiv Puran, Holashtak has a different story. Lord Shiva killed the god Kama Deva on Ashtami. After being reborn in a more peaceful form, he was completely transformed. Therefore, it can be inferred that the time between Holashtak signifies a time when transformations occur as a result of major destruction.

Astrological explanation

Astrology greatly influences people's belief systems about Holashtak. During this time, eight planets (the Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Rahu) are said to be in difficulty or in an aggressive state. Many researchers believe that this astral arrangement creates an unstable cosmic vibration.

Control on human mind

Many people believe that this time hurts our minds, and it creates many obstacles to new beginnings. The majority of people also think that during this time, confusion, anger, restlessness, stress and misunderstanding will be common. Energies are unsettled, which will cause newly starting businesses to be unstable.

An inauspicious time for certain activities

The strong energy associated with this time period prohibits the execution of positive actions such as marriage, engagement, griha pravesh, mundan, upanayanam, commencing a new business or job, making a major investment, or buying properties. Additionally, the purchase of gold, silver, jewellery, clothing, and footwear is discouraged as well. Graha Shanti rituals are not typically conducted during this time.

Are there any remedies to overcome this?

There are no specific remedies; but here are certain things you can do to avoid major damage during Holashtak: