Holashtak 2026: Why are the 8 days considered the most volatile and prone to negativity?

Holashtak is an eight-day-observation that takes place before the festival of Holi. This will occur from February 24 to March 3. It concludes on Holika Dahan. The dates for Holashtak are determined by the ashtami tithi of shukla paksha in the month of Phalgun through to purnima. The eight days contain many spiritually powerful days but do not have any auspicious qualities.
The time of Holashtak is a transition phase when all old karma (old energy) will be dissolved by the Universe and we will be ready for the new sources of energy. Symbolically, an old energy must die for there to be an opportunity for a new creation or renewal.
Mythological roots of Holashtak
The principal origin of the inauspiciousness attached to Holashtak is the story of Hiranyakashipu and his son, Prahlada, who was devoted to Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu tortured Prahlada over a period of eight days due to his devotion to Lord Vishnu, and Holika (Hiranyakashipu's sister) tried to burn Prahlada alive. But then Lord Vishnu appeared to save his greatest devotee. Holika was burned instead, while Prahlada was saved. This event symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and Holika Dahan celebrates this victory.
According to the Shiv Puran, Holashtak has a different story. Lord Shiva killed the god Kama Deva on Ashtami. After being reborn in a more peaceful form, he was completely transformed. Therefore, it can be inferred that the time between Holashtak signifies a time when transformations occur as a result of major destruction.
Astrological explanation
Astrology greatly influences people's belief systems about Holashtak. During this time, eight planets (the Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Rahu) are said to be in difficulty or in an aggressive state. Many researchers believe that this astral arrangement creates an unstable cosmic vibration.
Control on human mind
Many people believe that this time hurts our minds, and it creates many obstacles to new beginnings. The majority of people also think that during this time, confusion, anger, restlessness, stress and misunderstanding will be common. Energies are unsettled, which will cause newly starting businesses to be unstable.
An inauspicious time for certain activities
The strong energy associated with this time period prohibits the execution of positive actions such as marriage, engagement, griha pravesh, mundan, upanayanam, commencing a new business or job, making a major investment, or buying properties. Additionally, the purchase of gold, silver, jewellery, clothing, and footwear is discouraged as well. Graha Shanti rituals are not typically conducted during this time.
There are no specific remedies; but here are certain things you can do to avoid major damage during Holashtak:
Spiritual practices
Paying homage and worshipping God through prayer, chanting of mantras and meditation is encouraged during Holashtak, instead of creating or starting something new. People perform puja to Vishnu and/or Narasimha for this appreciation.
Controlling thoughts
Control of emotions, reduction of negative thinking, and politeness are emphasised as well. Many have engaged in charitable acts by providing food, clothing, and monetary assistance to those in need. Donating to help others or feed animals has been a more commonly accepted practice during this period.
A time of cleansing before celebration
Holashtak is not considered as something to be fearful, rather it is meant to be a time of preparation. The first eight days of Holashtak are for emotional detoxification and karmic cleansing.