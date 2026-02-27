Paloma in town: Pop-ups, streetwear edits and iced coffee season

Iced coffees, fruity cocktails, ACs on full blast, and sunglasses out before 10 am—yup, summer is almost here. The city’s been buzzing with what can only be described as that pre-summer energy, where everything’s turned up a notch. Schedules are packed, outfits are on point, and somehow a new café or restaurant opens every other day.

Chennai’s fashion pop-ups turn up the heat

Just this week I’ve tried new coffees, gelatos, protein drinks, and even Japanese sandos. And in the spirit of trying new things, I also gave matcha a chance, but let’s just say that it’s not for me. On the whole, it would seem that food and fashion are vying for the top spot, both competing for the city’s excuse to step out and show up.