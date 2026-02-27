Paloma in town: Pop-ups, streetwear edits and iced coffee season

Iced coffees, fruity cocktails, ACs on full blast, and sunglasses out before 10 am—yup, summer is almost here. The city’s been buzzing with what can only be described as that pre-summer energy, where everything’s turned up a notch. Schedules are packed, outfits are on point, and somehow a new café or restaurant opens every other day.
Just this week I’ve tried new coffees, gelatos, protein drinks, and even Japanese sandos. And in the spirit of trying new things, I also gave matcha a chance, but let’s just say that it’s not for me. On the whole, it would seem that food and fashion are vying for the top spot, both competing for the city’s excuse to step out and show up.
The Funky Fish’s RoGue Edit at The Folly was high on my list of priorities this week. Pavitra and Nikita, some of the OGs of Chennai’s pop-up scene, once again proved they’re masters at crafting both an unforgettable experience and spot-on curation. We loved the streetwear edit, with denim, of course, stealing the spotlight, paired with fab accessories and even a DJ spinning just-right tunes. The “Shoot a Hoop, Get a Scoop” corner was a hit, where sinking a basket earned you a scoop of 4 Degree yoghurt.
I went in with my sights set on an embellished denim jacket and am happy to say, mission accomplished.
It was a similar vibe at the Lime Soda Pop at My Bungalow Teynampet, this year marking their 10th anniversary. Crowds were flowing, with groups of friends moving through new brands and sustainable finds with shopping on their minds. Blazers and waistcoats in sustainable fabrics were the popular picks, and shoppers were clearly more conscious, choosing pieces that felt thoughtful without overthinking it. Food stalls kept things casual, while live music added a low-key romantic vibe. No chaos, just a steady buzz of style, good tunes and friendly chatter.
By the end, it was less about ticking off shopping lists and more about soaking in a perfectly relaxed, stylish Saturday.
