On her wedding day, Mahima Ghai chose not to disappear

The photographs do not announce themselves. There is no dramatic framing, no explanatory caption, no attempt to guide the viewer towards a moral. Mahima Ghai is dressed as a bride, smiling, surrounded by people who know her. She is also bald.

A bride, alopecia, and the quiet refusal to perform beauty

When images from Mahima’s wedding began circulating online, they travelled quickly, gathering admiration along the way. Many described her as brave. Others called the moment powerful. What struck most viewers, though, was how unremarkable it seemed — how little effort the bride appeared to be making to justify herself.

Mahima lives with alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss. For years, she managed it privately, navigating treatments, wigs and the casual assumptions that attend women’s appearance. Weddings, with their elaborate rituals of preparation, rarely offer space for such realities. The bride is expected to arrive transformed.

Mahima chose otherwise. On a day often defined by spectacle, she opted for familiarity. The face her partner married was the one she shows the world daily. There was no concealment, no corrective styling, no attempt to soften the visual impact of difference.