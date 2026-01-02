On her wedding day, Mahima Ghai chose not to disappear

The photographs do not announce themselves. There is no dramatic framing, no explanatory caption, no attempt to guide the viewer towards a moral. Mahima Ghai is dressed as a bride, smiling, surrounded by people who know her. She is also bald.
When images from Mahima’s wedding began circulating online, they travelled quickly, gathering admiration along the way. Many described her as brave. Others called the moment powerful. What struck most viewers, though, was how unremarkable it seemed — how little effort the bride appeared to be making to justify herself.
Mahima lives with alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss. For years, she managed it privately, navigating treatments, wigs and the casual assumptions that attend women’s appearance. Weddings, with their elaborate rituals of preparation, rarely offer space for such realities. The bride is expected to arrive transformed.
Mahima chose otherwise. On a day often defined by spectacle, she opted for familiarity. The face her partner married was the one she shows the world daily. There was no concealment, no corrective styling, no attempt to soften the visual impact of difference.
Indian weddings place unusual weight on hair. It is styled, extended, adorned and photographed from every angle. To arrive without it is to interrupt a long-running visual script. Mahima’s interruption was not loud. It did not ask permission. It simply existed.
What followed was a response shaped less by commentary than recognition. People living with alopecia, cancer survivors, women long fatigued by the labour of concealment — many saw themselves in the images. The gratitude expressed online was personal, not rhetorical.
There is a tendency to frame such moments as acts of defiance. Mahima‘s felt closer to relief. In later reflections, she described wanting to feel present rather than performed. The wedding was not a stage; it was a gathering.
The images linger because they resist easy interpretation. They do not instruct. They do not persuade. They show a bride who has decided that love does not require disguise.
In a culture saturated with curated vulnerability, that restraint may be what makes the moment resonate. Mahima did not ask to be seen as courageous. She allowed herself to be visible — and trusted that would be enough.