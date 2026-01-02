Javed Akhtar and the problem with being borrowed by a machine

For decades, Javed Akhtar has been recognised as a voice — sometimes lyrical, sometimes combative, often unmistakably his own. His public life has unfolded through words: film songs memorised by generations, essays that argue with precision, interviews that rarely soften a position for comfort. It is perhaps fitting, then, that the latest controversy surrounding him is about speech he never gave and an image that does not belong to him.

When a deepfake of Javed Akhtar turns belief into spectacle

Earlier this week, a video circulated online showing Javed wearing a skull cap and appearing to speak about religion. The clip looked convincing enough to prompt commentary, confusion and, in some quarters, celebration. It was also entirely fabricated. Created using artificial intelligence, it placed Javed inside a narrative he has never occupied.

Javed’s objection was immediate and unsparing. He dismissed the video publicly and warned that legal action was under consideration. What troubled him was not simply the impersonation, but the ease with which a lifetime of publicly stated views could be overwritten by a few seconds of synthetic footage.

Religion has long been a subject Javed approaches with clarity rather than ambiguity. He has spoken, repeatedly and at length, about atheism, scepticism and the importance of reason. The deepfake did not misquote him so much as recast him, borrowing his face and voice to suggest an ideological turn that never occurred.