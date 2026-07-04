Midjourney demands Hollywood studios' secret AI plans in copyright case

Midjourney's defence rests on two pillars: that its outputs are protected fair use, and that the studios themselves are hardly innocent bystanders in the AI gold rush. So during discovery — the pre-trial phase where both sides have to hand over evidence — Midjourney went looking for receipts.

Specifically, it wants the studios' AI business plans, research reports, training datasets, model weights, and internal documents on how AI gets used to make and market their movies and shows. It's also asked for board presentations where studio executives discuss AI strategy.

The legal logic here is what's known as an ‘unclean hands’ defense which is essentially, an argument that the plaintiffs are up to their own version of the alleged misconduct while suing someone else for it. As Midjourney put it in a filing, if the studios are doing the same thing they're accusing Midjourney of, that goes to the heart of Midjourney’s fair use and unclean hands defences.