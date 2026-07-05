How ancient India stayed cool without air conditioners

Ancient cooling system helped Indian kings and builders keep palaces comfortable during scorching summers by using smart architecture
Ancient cooling system methods used in Indian palaces relied on wind catchers, water channels, thick walls and smart architecture
Ancient cooling system: How Indian palaces stayed naturally coolGemini

India had suffered from blazing hot summers for many years without any air conditioners, fans, or coolers. But royal palaces remained cool due to the ancient cooling system incorporated within the architecture. It did not depend upon any machine-based technique. Rather, it was done with the help of thick walls, water elements, and other climate-friendly architectural techniques.

1. Location

Mughal palaces even kept large water vessels indoors to create a more pleasant indoor climate
The location of a palace played a major role in keeping it cool

The location of a palace had much to do with the cooling of the same. The kings would select their palaces near ponds, lakes, gardens, and hills. Water bodies were bound to reduce the temperature in that area, while the gardens would moisten the atmosphere. There were fountains in the courtyard of most palaces too. Wind blowing on the water body would cool down and then move into the rooms.

2. Wind catchers

These tall structures were built on rooftops to capture cool winds and direct them inside the palace
Another remarkable feature of the ancient cooling system was the use of wind catchers

One interesting aspect about the ancient cooling system was the Baadgir, aka the wind catchers. Tall buildings were constructed on top of roofs to collect cool winds, which would be blown indoors. Meanwhile, warm air would rise and escape through holes on top. Thus, ventilation occurred continuously without electricity. This technique reportedly originated in Yazd, Iran.

3. Thick walls

Builders used thick layers of mud, limestone, sandstone and brick to slow down heat transfer
The walls of palaces also helped control indoor temperatures

Palace walls were also essential in regulating temperature inside. Thick walls made of mud, limestone, sandstone, and brick worked towards reducing heat transfer. This ensured that the rooms remained cool during the day while releasing the heat stored at night. Sandstone was quite useful since it kept the building cool during summer and warm during winter.

4. Water management

Deep stepwells, known as baolis or vavs, created naturally cool spaces around them
Water management was another important cooling technique

Water conservation was yet another significant technique employed for the purposes of cooling. Step wells, called baolis or vavs, provided naturally cool areas surrounding them. Even some palaces had concealed clay channels built into their walls and ceilings through which water flowed to cool the interiors of these structures. One such advanced technique of cooling is found at Lotus Mahal, Hampi and Agra Fort.

5. Other architechtural elements

Today, architects are once again studying these time-tested ideas
High ceilings, open courtyards, airy verandas and sloping chajjas also helped with cooling

High ceilings, courtyards, verandahs, and slanted chajjas were also an integral part of the ancient cooling system. The higher the ceiling, the cooler it will be. Chajjas prevented the sun rays from entering the house while letting fresh air pass through, and at the same time, they used to save the interiors from monsoon water.

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Ancient cooling system methods used in Indian palaces relied on wind catchers, water channels, thick walls and smart architecture
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