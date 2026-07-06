What is the Harela festival in Uttarakhand that celebrates monsoon

The Harela festival forms a significant part of the tradition in Uttarakhand. This festival takes place on the first day of the month of Shravan in the Hindu calendar and heralds the arrival of the monsoons, symbolizing the beginning of the new agricultural season. The Harela festival has a special significance for the agricultural communities of Uttarakhand as it celebrates the blessings of nature.

Harela: A festival rooted in nature and farming

The word Harela means 'green day' in the Kumaoni language. The purpose of celebrating this festival is to pray for rain and a good harvest. At the same time, this festival is celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva and his wife Parvati in order to pray for the prosperity and happiness of the family.