What is Chang Ghar in Assam that helps with flood and heavy rainfall?

Chang Ghar is among the most outstanding examples of traditional architecture found in Assam. Constructed by the Mising tribe, this type of building has been providing secure shelter for families living in flood-prone areas. Constructed from local materials, Chang Ghar has unique qualities that also keep the homes cool and well-ventilated.
Built for floods and daily living
The Mising community have been residing along the banks of the Brahmaputra River and its branches for ages. Flooding has influenced the construction of Chang Ghar. The house is constructed at an elevated position using high stilts. The elevation of the stilts depends upon the highest level of floods that have occurred in the particular region.
The top floor is where the family resides. The open space downstairs is used for keeping the chickens and other livestock. There is a ladder made either from bamboo or wood, which is referred to as the Jokhola.
Chang Ghar is made mostly out of bamboo because of its lightweight flexibility and easy availability in Assam. Bamboo is used in constructing the walls, floor, and structure. The roofs are thatched with reed, locally known as 'ikora,' as well as wood.
There are holes in the bamboo walls and floors, which assist in ventilation inside the house. Bamboo walling assists in keeping cool indoor temperatures during the hot summer days in Assam. In the kitchen, there is an arrangement of the cooking area that is made up of three bricks in a triangular shape inside sand.
Many of the Mising communities have left behind their riverside life and have come down to settle in plains and villages. But their traditional way of building Chang Ghar still exists.