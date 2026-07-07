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What is Chang Ghar in Assam that helps with flood and heavy rainfall?

Chang Ghar is more than a traditional home. Built by Assam’s Mishing community, this raised bamboo house offers protection from flood and heavy rainfall
Chang Ghar: Assam’s traditional stilt house that blends survival, culture and sustainability
What is Chanhg Ghar?
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Chang Ghar is among the most outstanding examples of traditional architecture found in Assam. Constructed by the Mising tribe, this type of building has been providing secure shelter for families living in flood-prone areas. Constructed from local materials, Chang Ghar has unique qualities that also keep the homes cool and well-ventilated.

Chang Ghar: A home designed for life along the Brahmaputra

Built for floods and daily living

The Mising community have been residing along the banks of the Brahmaputra River and its branches for ages. Flooding has influenced the construction of Chang Ghar. The house is constructed at an elevated position using high stilts. The elevation of the stilts depends upon the highest level of floods that have occurred in the particular region.

The top floor is where the family resides. The open space downstairs is used for keeping the chickens and other livestock. There is a ladder made either from bamboo or wood, which is referred to as the Jokhola.

Local materials make the difference

Chang Ghar is made mostly out of bamboo because of its lightweight flexibility and easy availability in Assam. Bamboo is used in constructing the walls, floor, and structure. The roofs are thatched with reed, locally known as 'ikora,' as well as wood.

Discover how the Mising community of Assam builds Chang Ghar; traditional bamboo stilt houses designed to survive flodd
Chang Ghar: Assam's flood-resilient stilt houses

There are holes in the bamboo walls and floors, which assist in ventilation inside the house. Bamboo walling assists in keeping cool indoor temperatures during the hot summer days in Assam. In the kitchen, there is an arrangement of the cooking area that is made up of three bricks in a triangular shape inside sand.

Tradition adapts to modern times

Many of the Mising communities have left behind their riverside life and have come down to settle in plains and villages. But their traditional way of building Chang Ghar still exists.

The bamboo Chang Ghar blends cultural heritage with brilliant climate-survival design
Interiors of Chang Ghar in AssamInstagram/ storiesfrommajuli

In recent times, these houses are built with cement pillars for better strength. Some homes also have wooden floors to hold heavier furniture and household appliances. Despite these modifications, Chang Ghar still maintains its traditional essence.

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Chang Ghar: Assam’s traditional stilt house that blends survival, culture and sustainability
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Chang Ghar
Assam architecture
bamboo houses Assam
traditional housing Northeast India