What is Chang Ghar in Assam that helps with flood and heavy rainfall?

Chang Ghar is among the most outstanding examples of traditional architecture found in Assam. Constructed by the Mising tribe, this type of building has been providing secure shelter for families living in flood-prone areas. Constructed from local materials, Chang Ghar has unique qualities that also keep the homes cool and well-ventilated.

Chang Ghar: A home designed for life along the Brahmaputra

Built for floods and daily living

The Mising community have been residing along the banks of the Brahmaputra River and its branches for ages. Flooding has influenced the construction of Chang Ghar. The house is constructed at an elevated position using high stilts. The elevation of the stilts depends upon the highest level of floods that have occurred in the particular region.