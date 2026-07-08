How are Mughal-era attars making a comeback with Gen-Z fragrance choices?

The legacy lives on

In a city where fashion is fickle and trends—including in deos and perfumes—come and go, a beloved attar lives on forever. Kushal knows this and respects his customers’ obsessions. Understanding notes, compositions, distillation and the way oils react with skin, heat and time is part of his everyday life now for the past 10 years. Every fragrance that has passed his hands is etched in his memory, he claims.

The Singhs sell floral and earthy attars distilled from rose, jasmine, vetiver, roots and herbs. They source them from Kannauj, the attar capital of India, near Lucknow. Kushal says Delhi's pollution is one of the factors why a setup to make attar can’t be built here. “If we do it in the city, the purity of the smell will be altered,” he says.

Over the years he has noticed a change in his customer base. What was once essentially a choice of the older generations has revived in recent years with the youth opting for attars as an everyday choice.

In the last two-three years, customers of every age have flooded the shop. “There are some who want 'unique scents' – they may say that 'we like rose and the woody smell so please combine it' - -while some opt for replication of the luxury brands,” he says.