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What is Aadi Perukku, a Tamil Nadu festival that pays tribute to water?

Aadi Perukku is celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi, when families gather by rivers to offer prayers, thank nature for life-giving water, and welcome the agricultural season
Aadi Perukku marks the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi, when devotees gather along riverbanks
Aadi Perukku: Why Tamil Nadu celebrates its annual festival of rivers, gratitude and harvestGemini
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Aadi Perukku is one of the most celebrated festivals in Tamil Nadu that honours the significance of rivers and water sources in sustaining life. This festival is celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month Aadi, falling around mid-July to mid-August, during the time when the rivers fill up due to monsoon rain. People gather at riverbanks, temple ghats, and water sources to pray, float lanterns, have feasts, and thank the water source for their daily sustenance.

Aadi Perukku: Why the festival is celebrated

This festival is also known by the name Pathinettam Perukku. The festival gets its name from two words in the Tamil language. 'Pathinettu' means 18, while 'Perukku' means rising or overflowing. This represents the overflow of water in the rivers during the monsoon season.

It is also significant from the perspective of agriculture. The sowing period starts as the rivers are filled with monsoon waters. Many individuals believe that this day is very lucky for launching any kind of business and even for undertaking spiritual activities.

18 is also considered to have spiritual significance among Tamils. There are 18 Siddhars and 18 Puranas in Hinduism, and hence the day symbolizes spiritual wholeness and new beginnings.

The Kaveri River is at the heart of the celebrations

The Kaveri River is revered on the occasion of Aadi Perukku. Devotees come together by the banks of the river to pay their respects to Mother Kaveri. The women pay their obeisance through the offering of flowers, turmeric paste, clay lamps, and prayers in thanks for the bounty bestowed by the river on the region.

Aadi Perukku: All about the Tamil Nadu festival that celebrates water
Aadi Perukku is observed on Aadi 18 with prayers, offerings, traditional rice dishes and community gatherings

Married women celebrate Aadi Nombi on this particular occasion, where they pray for the health, wealth and happiness of their family members. This celebration begins early morning with a ritual bath followed by visiting the river or lake or even the well in their house. Different types of Kolams are drawn in the entrance and even at places where there is water.

Preparation of traditional rice-based dishes is an essential element of the festivity. Puliyodarai (tamarind rice), curd rice, lemon rice and coconut rice are some of the traditional dishes of the occasion. The food is packed in banana leaves and is enjoyed together after prayers are conducted.

Where the festival is celebrated

This year, Aadi Perukku will be celebrated on 3rd August. It is held in the Kaveri Delta region including the towns of Kumbakonam, Srirangam, Trichy, and Mayiladuthurai.

Traditional rice dishes form an important part of the celebrations
Aadi Perukku feast; served on banana leaf

In Chennai, families congregate on the banks of the Adyar River, at the Kapaleeshwarar Temple located in the Mylapore area, and at beach locations like Thiruvanmiyur and Palavakkam. Guests are advised to come early, wear ethnic attire, and observe the local traditions. In addition, the festival takes place in the rainy season; hence, bringing along an umbrella or raincoat would be advisable.

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