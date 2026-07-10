What is Aadi Perukku, a Tamil Nadu festival that pays tribute to water?

Aadi Perukku is one of the most celebrated festivals in Tamil Nadu that honours the significance of rivers and water sources in sustaining life. This festival is celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month Aadi, falling around mid-July to mid-August, during the time when the rivers fill up due to monsoon rain. People gather at riverbanks, temple ghats, and water sources to pray, float lanterns, have feasts, and thank the water source for their daily sustenance.

Aadi Perukku: Why the festival is celebrated

This festival is also known by the name Pathinettam Perukku. The festival gets its name from two words in the Tamil language. 'Pathinettu' means 18, while 'Perukku' means rising or overflowing. This represents the overflow of water in the rivers during the monsoon season.