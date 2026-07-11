Brazilian couple sets Guinness World Record with 195 kisses in 30 seconds

Love isn't just in the air, it just made history! A Brazilian couple kissed their way into the Guinness World Records and won the title for the highest number of kisses in the shortest time.

A kiss for history: Brazilian duo wins record for most kisses in 30 seconds

Brazilian couple Renato Bayma Gaia and his girlfriend Naiara Roberta Ribeiro de Marins have made their way into the record books with a sweet display of love. The duo set a Guinness World Record for the most kisses in 30 seconds, sharing an impressive 195 kisses. The achievement came at the perfect moment, coinciding beautifully with International Kissing Day.

Renato, 32, and Naiara, 33, decided to take on the challenge together because they believe they are the “best couple in the world.” Their record-breaking kiss became a celebration of their love, teamwork, and the special bond they share.

Interestingly, Renato is no stranger to the record books. Before this romantic feat, he had already claimed multiple Guinness World Records, including the fastest time to set up and topple 10 books (6.68 seconds) and the largest foot rotation by a male (210.66 degrees). Renato loves to win and is also a black belt in taekwondo. He happily describes his love for winning and said, “I'm addicted to winning”.