Brazilian couple sets Guinness World Record with 195 kisses in 30 seconds

Love isn't just in the air, it just made history! A Brazilian couple kissed their way into the Guinness World Records and won the title for the highest number of kisses in the shortest time.
Brazilian couple Renato Bayma Gaia and his girlfriend Naiara Roberta Ribeiro de Marins have made their way into the record books with a sweet display of love. The duo set a Guinness World Record for the most kisses in 30 seconds, sharing an impressive 195 kisses. The achievement came at the perfect moment, coinciding beautifully with International Kissing Day.
Renato, 32, and Naiara, 33, decided to take on the challenge together because they believe they are the “best couple in the world.” Their record-breaking kiss became a celebration of their love, teamwork, and the special bond they share.
Interestingly, Renato is no stranger to the record books. Before this romantic feat, he had already claimed multiple Guinness World Records, including the fastest time to set up and topple 10 books (6.68 seconds) and the largest foot rotation by a male (210.66 degrees). Renato loves to win and is also a black belt in taekwondo. He happily describes his love for winning and said, “I'm addicted to winning”.
Now as for the duo’s professional life, both of them are doctors. The two even worked for fortnights during the Covid 19 pandemic and saved dozens of lives. Following this win, the duo plans on breaking the record of most kisses by a pair together under one minute.
Speaking to Guinness World Records, he said, “I am a bone marrow donor, and I have ADHD and I want to prove that people with ADHD are capable of everything they want.”
At the end of the day, it is positivity, love, and happiness that everyone seeks. And these heartwarming moments from around the world are beautiful reminders of how people continue to spread joy in the simplest ways.