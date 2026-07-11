Origami: A thriving Kolkata community keeps alive this age-old Japanese art form

A fold here, a crease there, a tuck here and a lock there — that’s how easy the art of paper folding can be. Known as origami, this Japanese art form derives its name from the Japanese words– oru (fold) and kami (paper). Any child who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s would fondly remember floating paper boats along the rain-soaked streets of Kolkata during the monsoon. Many school children would also have mischievously aimed paper planes at their teachers whenever they turned around to write on the blackboard. Did you ever imagine that the simple act of folding paper to create boats or planes is, in fact, part of a vast and intricate art form? In Kolkata, there is a steadily growing origami community, comprising members of all ages and professions who voluntarily attend monthly meet-ups to practise, exchange knowledge, and benefit from the practice.

All about the Kolkata Origani Centre