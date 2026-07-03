Minu Budhia just gifted Kolkata, Carring Minds International, a one-stop solution for mental health

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Earlier, if someone recommended counselling, people used to deny help by saying that they were not ‘mad’. Honestly, this notion hasn’t been completely wiped off, especially in the rural areas. This is due to a lack of awareness and education. But in cities, due to movies, awareness campaigns, and media, people are aware. When I started my journey, there was no information. I wasn’t aware of what a special child was, of mental health or depression. But now if I hear a new term, I’ll just go to the internet to find out. Today, it has become easier. If someone thinks something is wrong with them, they can simply search online to find out more about their condition.