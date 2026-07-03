Minu Budhia just gifted Kolkata, Carring Minds International, a one-stop solution for mental health
For psychotherapist, author and TEDx speaker Dr Minu Budhia, addressing mental health comes from a very personal space and experience. Hence, over the past 15 years, she has tried to make mental health services more accessible to the greater majority with limited access through countless outreach programmes and awareness campaigns. Her institute, Carring Minds International, is known for up-to-date treatments and help for those seeking mental health care. One of our Devi Award winners in 2024, Minu just shifted Carring Minds to a bigger and more well-equipped location near Golpark. This seven-storey mental health care facility offers state-of-the-art amenities, right from counselling sessions to hydro-therapies and even training for future leaders in the field. In this interview, Minu talks about changing the landscape of mental health care in Kolkata.
Excerpts:
With an expansive institution, what new is being offered to the people of Calcutta?
Due to high footfall, we had to arrange for a bigger space to accommodate everyone. Here we have 16+ consultation chambers. Also, I always wanted a mental health space which is more welcoming. You would notice positive, self-affirming spaces like selfie corners and YOU mirrors, which make one feel less intimidated from the beginning. In our previous endeavour, it was just two floors, but in the long run, I wanted a space which has all facilities in one place. We have calm rooms, remedy rooms, occupational therapy rooms, special education rooms, an auditorium and more.
Tell us about the new age therapies that you have introduced here
Adult physiotherapy and hydrotherapy are our newest offerings. Hydrotherapy is not available in Kolkata the way it is available here. We have a harness system, an underwater treadmill, multisensory lights and the space is quite large. It’s beneficial for all age groups. People think it is required by special children, but even surgery patients can use it for rehabilitation.
How have you seen society evolve from pointing to mental health as a taboo subject to speaking more openly about it?
Earlier, if someone recommended counselling, people used to deny help by saying that they were not ‘mad’. Honestly, this notion hasn’t been completely wiped off, especially in the rural areas. This is due to a lack of awareness and education. But in cities, due to movies, awareness campaigns, and media, people are aware. When I started my journey, there was no information. I wasn’t aware of what a special child was, of mental health or depression. But now if I hear a new term, I’ll just go to the internet to find out. Today, it has become easier. If someone thinks something is wrong with them, they can simply search online to find out more about their condition.
What are the major issues that you see people come here to seek help with?
For children and the youth, it is generally learning disabilities and ADHD. For adults, bipolar disorder, depression, and marital issues are the main ones.
What are the challenges you see society facing in this field?
Acceptance is still very low in society. There is also a rise in post-partum depression after delivery. Many families think that a woman is just seeking attention. Moreover, people still agree to visit and take help from a counsellor, but they are not ready to accept medicines prescribed by a psychiatrist. Just like you need to have medicines lifelong or for a short while for lifestyle diseases, you need to have medicines for mental health too. But people don’t understand it.
How is the facility trying to resolve this issue?
We tell our team not to prescribe assessments or medicines immediately as an individual visit. The experts build a rapport and see if the clients are open to having medicines. Then we can progress that way. Also, one has to use simple words to explain the issue to the people. Using medical jargon will not help. It will scare people away.
Apart from awareness, what else do people need to spotlight?
Special children and special education. Moreover, teachers should be trained in the basics so that they can identify that the child is not naughty, but they have issues which need to be addressed.
What are the early signs that should alert a person to seek help?
Approximately, you wake up and don’t feel like working, are not able to cope with work or stress, always feel tired or sleep-deprived, or get irritated fast. But these symptoms have to be monitored for at least two weeks before seeking help.
What’s the roadmap for this facility?
We are planning a day boarding especially for people who come in from the suburbs. There’s also a plan for neuro-rehab.
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