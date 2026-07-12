Did you know bamboo flowers can predict famine?

What plant only blooms once every 48 to 50 years, and when it finally does, entire regions start bracing for food shortages? It's bamboo — yes, the stuff pandas eat and your neighbour is using for a privacy fence.

How a rare bamboo bloom sets off a chain reaction

In the hill states of northeast India, particularly Mizoram, this cycle is known as mautam, which roughly translates to ‘the finish of bamboo’. Locals have tracked it for over two centuries, with recorded famines in 1815, 1863, 1911, 1958–60, and 2007–08, spaced almost exactly like clockwork. When a specific bamboo species starts flowering across entire forests at once, people call it a warning.