What is Kuhl, the ancient irrigation system still used in Himachal Pradesh?

Kuhl irrigation system is an ancient method which has been practiced since time immemorial in Himachal Pradesh. The technique involves using shallow channels on the surface for diversion of water from the naturally flowing stream or spring into the cultivated fields for the purpose of flood irrigation. Due to the ecological imbalance resulting in seasonal or non-functional springs, people are now reviving their old Kuhls to increase the availability of water resources.

The Kuhl irrigation system is transforming agriculture in Himachal Pradesh

The Kuhl irrigation system is a communal irrigation system in which water flows through shallow ditches from nearby rivers or springs and goes straight into the field. The farmers do not depend solely on rain for their crops. They use a constant supply of water for irrigation.