What is Kuhl, the ancient irrigation system still used in Himachal Pradesh?

Kuhl irrigation system is an ancient method which has been practiced since time immemorial in Himachal Pradesh. The technique involves using shallow channels on the surface for diversion of water from the naturally flowing stream or spring into the cultivated fields for the purpose of flood irrigation. Due to the ecological imbalance resulting in seasonal or non-functional springs, people are now reviving their old Kuhls to increase the availability of water resources.
The Kuhl irrigation system is a communal irrigation system in which water flows through shallow ditches from nearby rivers or springs and goes straight into the field. The farmers do not depend solely on rain for their crops. They use a constant supply of water for irrigation.
Water shortage is no longer restricted to India’s dry zones. There are hill states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Assam that also experience this problem. This affects not only drinking water but also agriculture, which forms the mainstay of the livelihoods of several households.
Almost 70% of people in Himachal Pradesh living in hilly areas survive on agriculture. Cultivation became difficult due to rainfall becoming inconsistent, and most of the natural springs are either seasonal or have dried up. Farmers are facing a problem in getting water in sufficient quantities and transporting it to their farms.
For a solution to the problem, the farmers have decided to rehabilitate the watersheds, rejuvenate springs, and restore the old Kulhs. The Kuhl irrigation system is made from canals that bring water to the fields directly. The Kuhl irrigation system provides water to about 15 farmers. This system allows him to grow highly valued crops with a shorter lifespan, including radish, cucumber, and spinach.
The Kuhl irrigation system has been encouraging farmers to shift from subsistence farming. Large areas of land are now being ploughed, and wastelands are now being put to agricultural use. Farmers are growing fruit-bearing trees along with their vegetable crops. Some have diversified into seed cultivation as well.