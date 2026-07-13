₹104 crore lost in 4 years: The psychology behind why passengers steal train linens

While one male passenger in the video claimed his mother made an “honest mistake”, public reaction pointed to a deeper issue. Netizens rightly noted that travelling in first class is a privilege, yet stealing public resources shows a stark lack of respect. So why do they do it? Behavioural psychologists that stealing minor items like linens or hotel toiletries rarely stems from financial necessity. The habit is often driven by a profound sense of entitlement or a subconscious desire for travellers to “get their money’s worth” after paying a premium fare.

For others, taking these items triggers a mild adrenaline rush—a temporary thrill of getting away with something forbidden. As one astute commentator noted online, this compulsive behaviour is frequently found among individuals wealthy enough to stay in luxury hotels but who still pocket decorative pieces. The psychology of petty theft in these scenarios is less about the actual value of a used face towel—the most frequently stolen item on trains—and more about the psychological reward of the act itself.