₹104 crore lost in 4 years: The psychology behind why passengers steal train linens

A staggering ₹104.51 crore—that is the estimated cost of bedsheets, towels and blankets stolen from Indian Railways’ air-conditioned coaches over just four years. Recently, a viral video left the internet baffled after a family travelling in the first-class carriage of the Purushottam Express was caught contributing to this exact statistic. Despite affording premium tickets for the journey between Puri and Delhi, the group was filmed reluctantly returning four sets of linens after a tense confrontation with ticket examiners.
The incident has ignited a firestorm on social media, leaving many to wonder why seemingly well-off individuals resort to petty theft, especially when recent Right to Information data reveals over 1.27 crore linen items have vanished since 2022.
While one male passenger in the video claimed his mother made an “honest mistake”, public reaction pointed to a deeper issue. Netizens rightly noted that travelling in first class is a privilege, yet stealing public resources shows a stark lack of respect. So why do they do it? Behavioural psychologists that stealing minor items like linens or hotel toiletries rarely stems from financial necessity. The habit is often driven by a profound sense of entitlement or a subconscious desire for travellers to “get their money’s worth” after paying a premium fare.
For others, taking these items triggers a mild adrenaline rush—a temporary thrill of getting away with something forbidden. As one astute commentator noted online, this compulsive behaviour is frequently found among individuals wealthy enough to stay in luxury hotels but who still pocket decorative pieces. The psychology of petty theft in these scenarios is less about the actual value of a used face towel—the most frequently stolen item on trains—and more about the psychological reward of the act itself.
Indian Railways provides these essential amenities strictly for journey comfort. When privileged travellers pocket these goods, the financial burden often falls quietly on the underpaid coach attendants. As authorities escalate this latest case, it serves as a stark reminder that true class is defined not by the expensive ticket you buy but by the basic decorum you maintain.