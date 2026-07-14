Kolkata Metro takes a step towards driverless operations after a successful test

What are the pros and cons of this technology?

Just like any new development brings with itself a wave of ups and downs, similarly, driverless metro isn’t devoid of its own pros and cons. While it may trouble public confidence, lead to manual labour layoffs, technical failures, cyber-security risks, and a very high installation cost, the advantages are worth accepting it. First, technology addresses concerns that naked eye might miss. Thus, you are actually safer in the hands of automation. Second, with mechanical inputs, time will be saved and there can be increased frequencies of metro trains. Third, unnecessary delays will also stop. Fourth, while the installation costs are undeniably huge, in the long term, it will balance out the operations costs. Fifth, as the world grows conscious of saving energy, this is certainly a step towards it.

Where else can you find driverless trains in India and the world?

Interestingly, while Kolkata may be the first city to get the metro train network it certainly isn’t the first to get a driverless metro. The first metro of this kind was installed in the Magenta and Pink Lines in Delhi in 2020, followed by Aqua Line in Mumbai, Yellow line in Bengaluru. Kolkata is the latest city to embrace this technology while Chennai is next in line to get it in the Phase II corridors. Other cities like Pune and Surat are also being considered for the introduction of driverless metro trains.

Outside India, countries like Singapore, Dubai, Paris, Doha, Barcelona, Milan, Riyadh, Copenhagen, and others have long embraced an automated system of metros which have elevated its position among locals and tourists alike.