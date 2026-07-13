Ratha Yatra 2026: Here’s what you might have missed about the Rath Dori that drags Lord Jagannath’s chariot during the festivities

They say even touching the rope of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra’s chariot brings you good luck! With just a handful of days remaining for the most awaited Ratha Yatra to kick off on July 16, we trace the significance of the sacred rope. This is hand pulled by thousands of devotees to transport the Raths or chariots from one temple to another. The Rath Dori, as it is called symbolises equality, surrender, devotion and the dotted relationship between the deities and their devotees.

All you need to know about the Rath Dori

The Rath Dori is also called the Ratha Rassi and is handcrafted by traditional artisans. Each rope is made of thick natural coir that can withstand the force of thousands of devotees tugging at it and pulling it at the same time. It is also crafted skilfully so that it can balance the weight of the actual Raths and the pull of the devotees at the same time. While the measurements may vary each year, it is approximately 60-75 metres long and 20-25 cms thick. The rope is tied to the three chariots- Nandighosha that carries Lord Jagannath while the Taladhwaja carries Balabhadra and Darpadalana carries Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple Puri to the Gundicha Temple. Moreover, only women are allowed to pull Subhadra’s chariot.