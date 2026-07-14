Why are more Delhiites embracing solitude?

A city explored alone

Solo outings—once considered awkward, even pitiable—are slowly becoming the norm. For Tanwar, solitude often means taking long morning walks through neighbourhoods she discovers along the way. "Sometimes there's no intention," she says. "I'll take a random route and just explore. Usually I listen to music. Sometimes I just absorb what's around me. These walks are my time."

For Khanna, spending time alone has always felt natural. “It gives me a sense of safety, freedom and authenticity," she says. Even after marriage, she makes it a point to set aside time for herself every month. “These moments help me reconnect with myself without feeling the need to perform or please anyone."

Self-discovery

For many, solitude has become more about understanding themselves. Sakshi Agrawal, entrepreneur and a single mother in her early forties, says learning to live independently during her MBA years changed the way she viewed her own company. "It means reclaiming my peace, connecting with myself and listening to my own thoughts," she says. "You become your own support system."

Preet says solitude gives her something increasingly rare in everyday life: clarity. "I'm an overthinker," she says. "Sitting with a cup of coffee and my thoughts helps me process things much better."

Yadav perhaps captures the transformation most vividly. "Spending time alone gives you a lot of space and time to know about yourself,” she says. “It’s a self-awakening experience. In front of people, you behave in a particular way. But who are you when you’re alone?"

Behind the rise of solo experiences lies a larger mindset change. Simar believes social media has played a role in normalising that shift. "Sometimes you see someone going to a café alone or travelling solo, and it gives you the confidence to think, 'If they can do it, why can't I?'"

In a city which believes in maintaining networks and connections, solitude is no longer something you need to explain. A table for one is becoming less a sign of loneliness than a proof of your own company being just as fulfilling for you.

This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith