Is the chef’s long white hat more than a uniform?

It is said that the current style of the toque originated in France in the 18th century. Chef Marie-Antoine Carême from France is considered the one who popularized the toque as well as the uniform of the chef in white. Prior to that time, the chefs were wearing the stocking cap known as the casque à mèche.

Marie-Antoine Carême aimed for chefs to get recognition as skilled professionals. He invented a toque made of cardboard, which was a tall, structured hat. According to reports, he wore a toque that was 18 inches tall.

This is the way hats were used in the past for showing the rank of chefs. Executive chefs would wear longer hats. The number of pleats was also related to how much one knew about cooking. It was also believed that 100 pleats meant 100 ways of cooking eggs.

Why chefs still wear this traditional headwear