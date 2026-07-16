Silicon Valley Royalty: Meet the Khoslas, Indian tech billionaires buying the Seattle Seahawks

The NFL is ushering in a new era. A family-led group has agreed a jaw-dropping $9.612 billion (£7.4 billion) deal to purchase the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, from the estate of the late Paul Allen. The historic transaction easily smashes the previous league record, firmly positioning this powerhouse family into elite sporting circles.
But who exactly are the new faces behind the whistle? At the head of the empire is Vinod, a 71-year-old titan of tech. Born in India, Vinod moved to the US and built a staggering $13.7 billion fortune. He co-founded Sun Microsystems, the company behind the Java programming language, before establishing Khosla Ventures. His venture firm has a legendary reputation for making high-stakes, early bets on era-defining companies like DoorDash, Instacart and OpenAI.
Interestingly, Vinod will not be the primary boss. NFL rules mandate that his wife, Neeru, will take the reins as the controlling owner. Neeru is a highly accomplished scientist with a master’s degree in molecular biology from San Jose State University. She pivoted her focus toward education, co-founding the CK-12 Foundation to provide free STEM learning resources worldwide. Their son, Neal, who currently runs the AI-powered telehealth startup Curai Health, will also step into a major leadership role.
The acquisition requires the family to give up their 3.1 percent minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers to avoid a conflict of interest. Beyond their unparalleled corporate success, the couple are notable philanthropists, having signed the Giving Pledge to donate half their wealth. As they await formal league approval, the Khosla family is ready to transform their Silicon Valley Midas touch into gridiron gold.