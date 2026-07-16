Silicon Valley Royalty: Meet the Khoslas, Indian tech billionaires buying the Seattle Seahawks

The NFL is ushering in a new era. A family-led group has agreed a jaw-dropping $9.612 billion (£7.4 billion) deal to purchase the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, from the estate of the late Paul Allen. The historic transaction easily smashes the previous league record, firmly positioning this powerhouse family into elite sporting circles.

All you need to know about the Khoslas, new owners of the Seattle Seahawks

But who exactly are the new faces behind the whistle? At the head of the empire is Vinod, a 71-year-old titan of tech. Born in India, Vinod moved to the US and built a staggering $13.7 billion fortune. He co-founded Sun Microsystems, the company behind the Java programming language, before establishing Khosla Ventures. His venture firm has a legendary reputation for making high-stakes, early bets on era-defining companies like DoorDash, Instacart and OpenAI.