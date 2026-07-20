India gets its first Museum of Words, Shabdalok, at Belvedere Estate in Kolkata

In an age when spoken words have gradually shifted towards a mixture of different languages and is now officially spoken in Benglish or Hinglish by the Gen-Z, comes the Museum of Word in Kolkata. This is the first immersive language museum in India and is placed inside the Belvedere House campus, right beside the iconic National Library of India. The museum attempts to bring back focus on the origin of languages and its uses over time. It was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Why was Kolkata the decided location for the museum?

The Museum of Words or Shabdalok as it is also called is the first of its kind in India. Keeping this in mind, one may ask why Kolkata was chosen as the place to build this museum. To answer this one has to realise that Kolkata is often regarded as the cultural capital of the country. With stalwarts like Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, and many others immerging from Kolkata, it can rightfully be called the literary capital too. Moreover, it houses iconic institutions like the National Library, Asiatic Society, College Street, and decade’s old traditional and modern publishing units. These factors make it the perfect space to open the Museum of Words.