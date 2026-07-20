India gets its first Museum of Words, Shabdalok, at Belvedere Estate in Kolkata

In an age when spoken words have gradually shifted towards a mixture of different languages and is now officially spoken in Benglish or Hinglish by the Gen-Z, comes the Museum of Word in Kolkata. This is the first immersive language museum in India and is placed inside the Belvedere House campus, right beside the iconic National Library of India. The museum attempts to bring back focus on the origin of languages and its uses over time. It was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Museum of Words or Shabdalok as it is also called is the first of its kind in India. Keeping this in mind, one may ask why Kolkata was chosen as the place to build this museum. To answer this one has to realise that Kolkata is often regarded as the cultural capital of the country. With stalwarts like Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, and many others immerging from Kolkata, it can rightfully be called the literary capital too. Moreover, it houses iconic institutions like the National Library, Asiatic Society, College Street, and decade’s old traditional and modern publishing units. These factors make it the perfect space to open the Museum of Words.
What to expect from the Museum of Words?
The nine gallery museum tells the narrative of the origin of words and languages itself through scriptures, oral narrative traditions, written traditions and more. The idea for the museum was declared in 2020 and after a few years it finally opens doors to the people of Kolkata and the world. One can expect to experience several different languages and dialects, the storylines of evolution of language, oral traditions, the introduction of writing, literary heritage and more. Further, keeping in mind that museum experiences are changing with time, the interiors have audio-visual elements, installations, and exhibits which are not only informative but also interactive in order to draw the attention of the visitors.
Why should India have a Museum of Words?
It is important to have a Museum of Words in a country like India which survives on multiple languages, diverse dialects and a strong tradition of oral storytelling across generations. With people going back to their roots more than not, now is the time to preserve and project the story behind the languages that one speak. Moreover, Museum of Words or Languages are not a new concept. Countries like South Korea, Canada, Brazil and USA have museums of languages too. And with Shabdalok in Kolkata, India joins the list.
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