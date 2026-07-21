NHAI launches Digital Local Pass on RajmargYatra app for daily toll commuters

If you've ever lived near a national highway toll plaza, you know the daily crawl through the same booth, the fumbling for change or a FASTag top-up, and the slow realisation that your five-minute commute has quietly become a fifteen-minute ordeal. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) thinks it has finally found a fix, and it's sitting right there on your phone.
This week, NHAI rolled out a Digital Local Pass feature on its official RajmargYatra app, aimed squarely at the millions of commuters who cross the same toll plaza almost every single day. If you live within 20 kilometres of a toll plaza, you can now apply for a monthly local toll pass directly through the app.
The app handles the eligibility check itself, pulling your verified address, vehicle details, and FASTag information through a consent-based link to platforms like DigiLocker and VAHAN. Once approved, the pass gives you unlimited crossings through that specific toll plaza for the month. It essentially turns your daily toll payment into a one-time monthly formality instead of a recurring interruption.
The Digital Local Pass has gone live first at the Mundka–Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), where nearby residents are the first to test-drive the system. NHAI has indicated that this is very much a pilot. It’s a smart place to start. Delhi's UER-II corridor sees exactly the kind of short-hop, high-frequency traffic this pass is built for.
Alongside the local pass, NHAI has also introduced something called MargMitra — an AI-powered help centre baked directly into the RajmargYatra app. It's designed as a one-stop desk for anything toll-related: FASTag recharge issues, KYC troubles, refund tracking, or general questions about annual and local passes.
MargMitra can understand and respond in 22 Indian languages, whether you’d rather type your query or speak it. If it can’t resolve your issue on the spot, it routes you to the right service. And if you need to file a formal complaint, you can do that within the app too, with real-time tracking and the option to appeal if the resolution doesn’t satisfy you.
For the daily commuter, they have one less thing to think about on the drive to work. For NHAI, it's a chance to ease congestion at plazas that see the same vehicles pass through, sometimes multiple times a day, and free up staff to focus on travellers who actually need in-person help.
RajmargYatra is available on both the App Store and Google Play. The National Highway Annual Pass and Digital Local Pass are managed by NHAI and IHMCL.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.