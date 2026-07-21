NHAI launches Digital Local Pass on RajmargYatra app for daily toll commuters

MargMitra can understand and respond in 22 Indian languages, whether you’d rather type your query or speak it. If it can’t resolve your issue on the spot, it routes you to the right service. And if you need to file a formal complaint, you can do that within the app too, with real-time tracking and the option to appeal if the resolution doesn’t satisfy you.

For the daily commuter, they have one less thing to think about on the drive to work. For NHAI, it's a chance to ease congestion at plazas that see the same vehicles pass through, sometimes multiple times a day, and free up staff to focus on travellers who actually need in-person help.

RajmargYatra is available on both the App Store and Google Play. The National Highway Annual Pass and Digital Local Pass are managed by NHAI and IHMCL.