UPI’s ‘Tap and Pay’ function to reduce offline transaction woes in India

How often does it happen that you are about to make a payment and there is no internet connectivity? This embarrassing situation either leads you to abandon the transaction for lack of cash or makes everyone wait until you find the required cash. But now, this worry can be done away with because the National Payments Corporation of India is on its way to develop and soon introduce ‘tap and pay’ facilities for UPI transactions. This would be a great boost for those who use the UPI app and also suffer from frequent connectivity issues, for whatever reason may be.

What does the ‘tap and pay’ function mean?

Since the UPI is the most preferred method of transaction today, organizations are trying to make this experience smoother. This time, by introducing the ‘tap and pay’ method! Under this method, you have the option of pre-loading up to Rs 2000 on a UPI lite wallet. This wallet is where from the offline transaction will take place without the use of any PIN or internet connectivity. All you have to do is tap your phone to the payment receiving device and the magic will happen. It is almost the same as the ‘tap and pay’ option for your credit / debit cards.