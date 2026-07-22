Rajasthan pulls major energy drink brands off shelves. Here's why

Rajasthan’s food safety regulators have banned the sale, storage and promotion of eight major energy drink brands, including two of the biggest names in the business, Red Bull and Sting.

The crackdown comes amid a wider FSSAI scrutiny of leading energy drink brands

The order, issued by the state’s Food Safety and Drug Control Commissionerate, doesn’t stop at store shelves. It extends to online delivery platforms too, meaning the usual late-night ordering a can through a delivery app, is off the table as well.

Eight products are named in the ban:

Red Bull

Sting

Monster Energy

Hell Energy

Campa Energy

Adrenaline Rush

After Shack

Tropicana Energy

Between them, these brands represent some of the most recognisable names in Indian retail — backed by companies like Red Bull GmbH, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Reliance Consumer Products.