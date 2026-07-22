Rajasthan pulls major energy drink brands off shelves. Here's why

Rajasthan’s food safety regulators have banned the sale, storage and promotion of eight major energy drink brands, including two of the biggest names in the business, Red Bull and Sting.
The order, issued by the state’s Food Safety and Drug Control Commissionerate, doesn’t stop at store shelves. It extends to online delivery platforms too, meaning the usual late-night ordering a can through a delivery app, is off the table as well.
Eight products are named in the ban:
Red Bull
Sting
Monster Energy
Hell Energy
Campa Energy
Adrenaline Rush
After Shack
Tropicana Energy
Between them, these brands represent some of the most recognisable names in Indian retail — backed by companies like Red Bull GmbH, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Reliance Consumer Products.
Officials say several of the banned products carried claims that go well beyond what a soft drink is legally allowed to promise. Phrases like “energizes body and mind,” “vitalises body and mind,” “enhances focus” and “aids in general weakness” appeared on packaging and in marketing campaigns, according to the state’s Food Safety and Drug Controller Commissionerate.
Under rules set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), those kinds of claims cross a line. Beverages that suggest medicinal or therapeutic benefits — improved cognition, restored energy, relief from fatigue — are treated differently from ordinary refreshments, and making such claims without regulatory backing counts as misbranding.
Vijay Prakash Sharma, Joint Commissioner of the state's Food Safety and Drug Controller's Commissionerate, said the campaign began after inspectors repeatedly found labels making claims that didn't hold up under FSSAI's guidelines. Enforcement teams hit more than 25 locations across Rajasthan, seizing over five lakh — more than 500,000 — bottles and cans in the span of about a week.
Vendors caught selling or storing the banned drinks now face legal consequences, and authorities have made clear the order applies uniformly, whether the product is sitting on a kirana store shelf or listed on a quick-commerce app.
Rajasthan’s move follows a broader push from FSSAI, which has already issued notices to six major beverage brands, including Red Bull, PepsiCo’s Adrenaline Rush, Reliance’s Campa Energy Gold Boost, Sting, Hell Energy and Coca-Cola-backed Monster over alleged misbranding and misleading advertising.
For now, the ban is confined to Rajasthan. But given how central these brands have become to youth culture — from esports sponsorships to influencer campaigns — the state’s decision has started a debate: where’s the line between marketing hustle-culture energy and making claims a product can’t actually back up? Whether other states follow Rajasthan’s lead remains to be seen. For now, if you're in Jaipur, Jodhpur or Udaipur craving a Red Bull, you'll have to look elsewhere.
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