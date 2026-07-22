Who was Pingali Venkayya, the man who designed India's national flag?

On every Independence Day, countless Indians see the tricolour fly with immense pride. The history of India's national flag starts with Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter who had a vision that led to the creation of such an inspiring symbol for the nation. From a small village in Andhra Pradesh to a symbol of a whole nation, Pingali’s journey is one of dedication, research, and belief in freedom.

India's national flag: The journey from Pingali Venkayya's idea to a national symbol

India's national flag designer, Pingali Venkayya, was born on 2nd August 1879 at Pedakallipalli, a village in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Right from childhood, Venkayya had a great thirst for learning. His quest for knowledge brought him to Cambridge University. Later on, when Pingali served in the Boer War in South Africa, he met Gandhiji. This meeting gave a new direction to his views about freedom and symbolism.