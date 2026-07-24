Why are babies in India traditionally named according to Nakshatras?

Choosing names based on Nakshatras remains very relevant for parents who wish for their children to have names that carry spiritual significance as well as cultural heritage. This baby-naming tradition is rooted in Vedic astrology and involves assigning names based on the Moon's position at the time of birth. In other words, there are certain sounds assigned to the babies that are thought to coincide with the child’s cosmic profile.
As per Vedic astrology, the Moon is considered quite significant in knowing about the emotions, instincts, memory, and mind of humans. The specific Nakshatra in which the Moon was situated at the time of birth of a child is termed Janma Nakshatra. This Nakshatra signifies the emotional aspects of the child.
Ancient Vedic scholars divided the sky into 27 Nakshatras, with each one covering a specific section of the zodiac. Every Nakshatra has its own ruling planet, presiding deity, symbol, qualities, and associated sounds. The Moon’s exact position at birth helps astrologers identify the child’s Nakshatra and the correct starting sound for the name.
Nakshatra is subdivided into four parts known as Padas. Each Pada has a particular sound associated with it known as Akshara. The Pada where the Moon was located at the time of birth decides which sound is used for starting the name of the child. This helps in attaining harmony between the name and the birth star of the child.
For example:
Ashwini Nakshatra is associated with sounds such as Chu, Che, Cho, and La
Rohini Nakshatra is linked with sounds such as O, Va, Vi, and Vu
Pushya Nakshatra is connected with sounds such as Hu, He, Ho, and Da
This baby-naming tradition is still followed because the sound of the child's name is supposed to help keep the child emotionally and spiritually balanced. According to astrology, every time one's name is mentioned, his or her Nakshatra gets triggered. A Nakshatra-based name is believed to encourage:
Emotional stability
Mental clarity
Social harmony
Better adaptability
Alignment with life purpose
How this baby-naming tradition using Nakshatras takes place
Generally, the father whispers the secret name into the baby's ears. This name is only used for spiritual practices and is considered to be a protector of the inner soul of the baby from any negative impacts. The first step in choosing the name is to have the correct information about the birth.