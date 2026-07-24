society

Why are babies in India traditionally named according to Nakshatras?

The baby-naming tradition connects a child’s first identity with the Moon’s position, sacred sounds, and centuries-old Vedic beliefs
The baby-naming tradition uses birth stars, lunar positions, and sacred syllables to guide families in choosing names
Why the baby-naming tradition based on Nakshatras continues to hold spiritual significance
Updated on
3 min read

Choosing names based on Nakshatras remains very relevant for parents who wish for their children to have names that carry spiritual significance as well as cultural heritage. This baby-naming tradition is rooted in Vedic astrology and involves assigning names based on the Moon's position at the time of birth. In other words, there are certain sounds assigned to the babies that are thought to coincide with the child’s cosmic profile.

The cosmic connection behind the baby-naming tradition using Nakshatras

As per Vedic astrology, the Moon is considered quite significant in knowing about the emotions, instincts, memory, and mind of humans. The specific Nakshatra in which the Moon was situated at the time of birth of a child is termed Janma Nakshatra. This Nakshatra signifies the emotional aspects of the child.

Ancient Vedic scholars divided the sky into 27 Nakshatras, with each one covering a specific section of the zodiac. Every Nakshatra has its own ruling planet, presiding deity, symbol, qualities, and associated sounds. The Moon’s exact position at birth helps astrologers identify the child’s Nakshatra and the correct starting sound for the name.

How Nakshatra Padas decide a baby’s starting sound

Nakshatra is subdivided into four parts known as Padas. Each Pada has a particular sound associated with it known as Akshara. The Pada where the Moon was located at the time of birth decides which sound is used for starting the name of the child. This helps in attaining harmony between the name and the birth star of the child.

Families today often look for names that are unique, meaningful, easy to pronounce
The baby-naming tradition is gaining attention among many modern parents

For example:

  • Ashwini Nakshatra is associated with sounds such as Chu, Che, Cho, and La

  • Rohini Nakshatra is linked with sounds such as O, Va, Vi, and Vu

  • Pushya Nakshatra is connected with sounds such as Hu, He, Ho, and Da

Why families choose names linked with birth stars

This baby-naming tradition is still followed because the sound of the child's name is supposed to help keep the child emotionally and spiritually balanced. According to astrology, every time one's name is mentioned, his or her Nakshatra gets triggered. A Nakshatra-based name is believed to encourage:

  • Emotional stability

  • Mental clarity

  • Social harmony

  • Better adaptability

  • Alignment with life purpose

The ceremony formally introduces the child’s name and welcomes the baby into family
Nakshatra naming becomes part of a larger ritual through Naamkaran Sanskar, one of the 16 Vedic Sanskars

How this baby-naming tradition using Nakshatras takes place

Generally, the father whispers the secret name into the baby's ears. This name is only used for spiritual practices and is considered to be a protector of the inner soul of the baby from any negative impacts. The first step in choosing the name is to have the correct information about the birth.

It connects the child with family heritage while expressing the hopes and blessings of loved ones
The baby-naming tradition carries spiritual, cultural, and emotional significance

This process usually involves:

  • Finding out the Nakshatra the child belongs to at birth

  • Discovering the Pada the moon is in

  • Deciding on the right Akshara

  • Picking out a good name starting with the same letter

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

The baby-naming tradition uses birth stars, lunar positions, and sacred syllables to guide families in choosing names
Chasing the Perseids: Where to watch the Meteor Shower this August
Nakshatra baby names
baby name according to Nakshatra
Hindu baby naming tradition