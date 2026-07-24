Why are babies in India traditionally named according to Nakshatras?

Choosing names based on Nakshatras remains very relevant for parents who wish for their children to have names that carry spiritual significance as well as cultural heritage. This baby-naming tradition is rooted in Vedic astrology and involves assigning names based on the Moon's position at the time of birth. In other words, there are certain sounds assigned to the babies that are thought to coincide with the child’s cosmic profile.

The cosmic connection behind the baby-naming tradition using Nakshatras

As per Vedic astrology, the Moon is considered quite significant in knowing about the emotions, instincts, memory, and mind of humans. The specific Nakshatra in which the Moon was situated at the time of birth of a child is termed Janma Nakshatra. This Nakshatra signifies the emotional aspects of the child.