Do you know why Korean hanji paper survives for centuries without crumbling?

Walk into a museum archive in Korea and you might find a Buddhist sutra, still legible, that’s older than most European cathedrals. The paper it’s printed on is hanji, traditional Korean mulberry paper which outlasts everything else in the room. Meanwhile, a paperback bought in the 1990s is already going yellow and crumbly at the edges. So what’s hanji’s secret?
Most paper today comes from wood pulp, chopped into short, weak fibres. Hanji starts somewhere else entirely: the inner bark of the paper mulberry tree, known in Korean as dak-namu. That bark yields fibres that are unusually long and strong compared to wood pulp. Long fibres can interlace and felt together into a dense, interconnected web rather than a loose pile of short strands. That’s why a sheet of hanji resists tearing for decades (or centuries) longer than ordinary paper.
Since the 1800s, most Western paper has been made using acidic sizing agents. That acid never really stops working — it keeps slowly eating away at the cellulose fibres from the inside, which is exactly why so much 20th-century paper turns brittle and yellow within a human lifetime.
Hanji is naturally neutral to slightly alkaline, because it isn't processed with harsh acidic chemicals. No acid means no built-in self-destruct timer. That single difference may be the biggest reason hanji can survive for a thousand years while normal paper struggles to make it a hundred.
Traditional hanji production treats the fibre with a surprising amount of care. The bark is steamed, then simmered in a mild alkaline solution — historically, wood ash lye — before being beaten by hand. This breaks the bark down into workable pulp without shredding or chemically damaging the fibres themselves, unlike the more aggressive industrial pulping and bleaching processes used for most commercial paper.
When artisans form the sheet on a bamboo screen, they use a technique called oebal tteugi — pouring and swirling the pulp suspension in two crossing directions instead of a single pass.
The result is a sheet where fibres run in a woven, cross-hatched pattern rather than all lining up in one direction. That crosswise structure gives the paper much better dimensional stability, so it resists tearing, warping, and stretching far better than paper made with fibres aligned in just one direction.
One more detail that separates hanji from ordinary paper is dakpul, a natural mucilage extracted from hibiscus root. It's stirred into the pulp bath, and while it doesn't act as a glue, it helps the fibres stay evenly suspended and settle slowly and uniformly. That's what allows papermakers to produce a sheet that's thin, even, and tightly felted — all without adding a single synthetic or acidic chemical to the mix.
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