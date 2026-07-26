Do you know why Korean hanji paper survives for centuries without crumbling?

When artisans form the sheet on a bamboo screen, they use a technique called oebal tteugi — pouring and swirling the pulp suspension in two crossing directions instead of a single pass.

The result is a sheet where fibres run in a woven, cross-hatched pattern rather than all lining up in one direction. That crosswise structure gives the paper much better dimensional stability, so it resists tearing, warping, and stretching far better than paper made with fibres aligned in just one direction.

One more detail that separates hanji from ordinary paper is dakpul, a natural mucilage extracted from hibiscus root. It's stirred into the pulp bath, and while it doesn't act as a glue, it helps the fibres stay evenly suspended and settle slowly and uniformly. That's what allows papermakers to produce a sheet that's thin, even, and tightly felted — all without adding a single synthetic or acidic chemical to the mix.