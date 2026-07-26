Why do Bengali brides wear Shakha Pola bangles? The secrets behind these sacred ornaments

The Shakha Pola bangles have been an integral part of Bengali Hindu marriages for centuries, as they represent marriage bliss, purity, fertility, and protection. These ornaments are made of white conch shells and red coral. Married women of Bengal wear them both in India and in Bangladesh. The bangles are offered to the brides by their elders or in-laws before the marriage rituals, and they are then blessed by the priest.

Shakha Pola bangles: From sacred shells to symbolic artistry

The history of Shakha Pola bangles has a lot of connections with Bengal’s old association with nature, religion, and coastal areas. The white conch shell, known as Shakha, is historically associated with Lord Vishnu and stands for purity and cosmic order. It produces sound, which is considered to ward off evil powers. Pola is a red coral that is usually associated with the fertility and life force of Goddess Durga and Shakti.