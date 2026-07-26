Why do Rahu and Ketu have no physical bodies? The mystery behind the shadow planets

During the distribution of the nectar, Svarbhanu took on the appearance of a Deva and consumed some Amrita. However, Surya and Chandra identified Svarbhanu and told Lord Vishnu. Thus, Vishnu unleashed his Sudarshan Chakra and split Svarbhanu in two pieces. Nevertheless, since Svarbhanu had swallowed some of the nectar, he could not die. One part of the body was named Rahu, and the rest was called Ketu. Lord Shiva is considered their God.

Why do Rahu and Ketu cause eclipses according to Hindu beliefs?

As per Hindu mythology, Rahu and Ketu started an unending enmity with Surya and Chandra because they revealed Svarbhanu’s trickery. Rahu is known to devour the Sun at the time of a solar eclipse, whereas Ketu is linked to the Moon at the time of a lunar eclipse.

In modern astronomy, both Rahu and Ketu are not real planets. These names refer to the two nodes of the Moon. The significance of these positions lies in the occurrence of eclipses when the Moon, Sun, and Earth align at these points.