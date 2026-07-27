How does Kamarband still carry the weight of a patriarchal mindset?

Waist ornaments have been shining for centuries as the embodiment of beauty, heritage, and festivity. However, the story behind Kamarbands goes beyond their beauty. They say a lot about the attitudes of society towards women and their bodies. The ornament not only served as a waist decoration for dancers, brides, and queens over time, but also carried the meaning of discipline, bodily control, and femininity.

Kamarbands and the Tradition of controlling the female form

The word Kamarband was actually derived from two Persian words; Kamar means waist and band means a belt or anything to fasten on your waist. The history of Kamarbands stretches back to over 4,000 years. Earlier, it was a symbol of beauty and fertility. Women from ancient civilizations used to wear metal belly chains decorated with beads, gemstones and shells. The ornaments later became an essential element of traditions, royal clothing, temple dance costumes, and bridal jewellery.