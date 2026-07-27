The curious reason many Indian families still don't cut nails after sunset

The custom of not cutting nails after sunset has continued to be a common practice among many Indian homes for ages. While some individuals have practised this custom due to their religious and cultural beliefs, some have linked it to sanitation and safety issues. The reasons behind the avoidance of cutting nails after sunset vary from the concepts of energy and health to basic issues such as visibility and sanitation.

Why cutting nails after sunset is avoided in many Indian homes

Another widely recognised reason behind this belief is based on spiritual and superstitious thoughts. Many people have beliefs according to which nighttime is the time during which negative energies increase their powers. This is because nails are an integral part of the body, and their removal at night may lead to imbalance in nature.