The curious reason many Indian families still don't cut nails after sunset

The custom of not cutting nails after sunset has continued to be a common practice among many Indian homes for ages. While some individuals have practised this custom due to their religious and cultural beliefs, some have linked it to sanitation and safety issues. The reasons behind the avoidance of cutting nails after sunset vary from the concepts of energy and health to basic issues such as visibility and sanitation.
Another widely recognised reason behind this belief is based on spiritual and superstitious thoughts. Many people have beliefs according to which nighttime is the time during which negative energies increase their powers. This is because nails are an integral part of the body, and their removal at night may lead to imbalance in nature.
There are also Hindu practices and theories of Ayurveda which play an important role in this belief. The moon symbolises calmness, healing, and peace. According to this belief, evening hours have the moon as their ruling force. Therefore, some activities like nail-cutting should not be performed during this period of time.
There were also practical reasons for this tradition. Back then, light was scarce within homes after sunset, which made it harder to perform small tasks. Cutting one's nails in dim lighting conditions would have resulted in accidents. Avoiding cutting nails after sunset helped people complete the task safely during daylight hours.
Hygiene is yet another reason why you should avoid cutting nails after sunset. During the entire day, one’s hands and feet get accumulated with dirt, bacteria, and germs from various objects. Trimming the nails during evening time without washing them properly may result in a higher possibility of the spread of such germs. Most individuals prefer doing it in the morning after washing their hands and feet.
Cultural etiquette has been another factor that helps maintain this tradition. In some families, nail cutting at night is considered to be disturbing since this process can create noise that might affect those who are sleeping. There have been traditions wherein nighttime is considered to be sacred to spirits or ancestral beings.
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