How hand fans became a sign of aristocracy

In India, the pankha was adopted in daily life as well as religious customs. Made up of palm fronds and woven bamboo, these fans formed part of the concept of life force as well as supernatural significance.

China and Japan changed the ancient hand fans into art objects. First, tuánshàn fans with poems, paintings, and calligraphy became a part of the life of Chinese nobles and scholars. Secondly, in Japan, folding sensu fans found their place in court rites and theatre.

The folding fan changes aristocratic fashion

Invented in Japan in the 8th century, the folding fan revolutionized the usage of fans among the people. The folding fan is made from bamboo or wooden ribs connected with silk or paper, making it simple to fold and carry. The folding fan eventually gained popularity all over Asia.