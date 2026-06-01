Who's 'Metro Man' E. Sreedharan? His Kerala high-speed rail proposal could create the world’s first fully solar-powered rail corridor

What is the Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) corridor?

The proposed Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) corridor would connect Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur through a roughly 465–470 km semi-high-speed network. The trains are expected to run at speeds up to 200 kmph, reducing travel time across Kerala to nearly three-and-a-half hours. Much of the route would reportedly be elevated, reducing land acquisition and displacement — two issues that sank the politically explosive SilverLine project.

Kerala is not merely a state; it is a long, densely packed human settlement squeezed between mountains and sea. Every kilometre of infrastructure there becomes a social negotiation. Highways trigger protests. Railway expansion invites ecological concerns. Land acquisition becomes emotional, political, and often traumatic. Sreedharan appears to understand this reality better than most policymakers because he has spent a lifetime building inside impossible terrain — geographical and bureaucratic.

Indian Railways is already moving toward net-zero ambitions through electrification and renewable energy integration. But a dedicated solar-powered corridor takes the idea much further.

This is important because transport emissions are visible every morning in India’s cities — in the heat trapped between flyovers, in toxic air over traffic junctions, in the endless expansion of fossil-fuel dependency. For decades, India copied the worst urban instincts of the West: private vehicle obsession, sprawling highways, fragmented public transit. The result is visible from Gurugram to Bengaluru.