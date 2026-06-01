Who's 'Metro Man' E. Sreedharan? His Kerala high-speed rail proposal could create the world’s first fully solar-powered rail corridor

Today, as our cities choke on congestion, our climate anxieties grow sharper, and our public systems strain under sheer population pressure, the ‘Metro Man’ E. Sreedharan has returned with another audacious idea: a high-speed rail corridor in Kerala powered entirely by solar energy.
If realised, it could become the world’s first fully solar-powered rail corridor of its scale. And perhaps more importantly, it signals a philosophical shift India desperately needs — infrastructure not merely as concrete and steel, but as environmental responsibility.
What is the Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) corridor?
The proposed Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) corridor would connect Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur through a roughly 465–470 km semi-high-speed network. The trains are expected to run at speeds up to 200 kmph, reducing travel time across Kerala to nearly three-and-a-half hours. Much of the route would reportedly be elevated, reducing land acquisition and displacement — two issues that sank the politically explosive SilverLine project.
Kerala is not merely a state; it is a long, densely packed human settlement squeezed between mountains and sea. Every kilometre of infrastructure there becomes a social negotiation. Highways trigger protests. Railway expansion invites ecological concerns. Land acquisition becomes emotional, political, and often traumatic. Sreedharan appears to understand this reality better than most policymakers because he has spent a lifetime building inside impossible terrain — geographical and bureaucratic.
Indian Railways is already moving toward net-zero ambitions through electrification and renewable energy integration. But a dedicated solar-powered corridor takes the idea much further.
This is important because transport emissions are visible every morning in India’s cities — in the heat trapped between flyovers, in toxic air over traffic junctions, in the endless expansion of fossil-fuel dependency. For decades, India copied the worst urban instincts of the West: private vehicle obsession, sprawling highways, fragmented public transit. The result is visible from Gurugram to Bengaluru.
Who is Metro Man E. Sreedharan?
E. Sreedharan represents an older idea of nation-building — competence without noise. He belongs to a generation of engineers who saw infrastructure as public service.
Railways remain one of the few large-scale transport systems capable of moving millions sustainably. A solar-powered corridor, therefore, is a statement about what kind of modernity India wants. Do we want development measured only in speed and real estate value? Or can India pioneer infrastructure that is fast, energy-conscious, publicly accessible, and environmentally rational at the same time?
The corridor remains a proposal. Interim reports have been submitted, alignments revised, and political consultations initiated, but approvals, financing, environmental clearances, and execution remain formidable hurdles. Estimated costs range between INR 54,000 crore and INR 60,000 crore, depending on the version of the proposal.
Sreedharan, one of India’s last old-school technocrats, may also become the face of one of its greenest future-facing transport experiments. If the project succeeds, it could reshape mobility in Kerala. If it fails, it will still leave behind a critical question: Can a rapidly developing nation build world-class infrastructure without repeating the ecological mistakes of the industrial age? That may ultimately be E. Sreedharan’s final challenge to India.
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