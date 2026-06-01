In middle ages, when the face of medicine wasn’t quite what it is today, there were several beliefs as to what household products could do. At a time, when animal husbandry was a primary source of livelihood, milk and milk based products were on the rise for sustaining the economy. Slowly, from just trading, people started exploring other uses of milk. And one of these uses rested in their belief that milk could cure poison. This, in modern time, raised a lot of eye brows and called for several medical research and tests. Here’s uncovering the truth behind this medieval belief.
Medieval Europe was one of the largest producers of milk and milk based products. Back then, milk was a part of daily life. From consuming it for health to using milk for skincare, one explored all its benefits. Moreover, medieval Europe was also complete with its own epidemic scares, pagan rituals, poisons and more. Thus, it wasn’t unnatural that the product that contributed to such a major part of the economy, livelihood and living, on the whole, was taken for granted as a anecdote for curing poison.
How did milk become an anecdote for curing poison?
If you drink milk, even today, you would notice that its pure, thick texture creates a cool coating in your mouth. This principle was culturally applied while putting forward this belief. It was believed that milk created a coating on the stomach lining which trapped the poison and slowed down its absorption in the body. This, however, shows that milk could have only been a temporary remedy before actual anecdotes were pushed in.
Defining poison in medieval ages
Another interesting point which is often overlooked, was the definition of poison itself. Poison, back in the days didn’t always mean the harmful and dangerous substance that it is meant today. Earlier, something as simple as food poisoning, ground forage or wild mushroom poisoning, allergies, or any unknown diseases were all clustered under the overarching term of ‘poisoning’. Since, most of these were not a threat on the life, drinking what was abundant – milk- sooner or later cured the affected persons. Thus, the myth, that milk was an anecdote of poison spread far.
However, today, in 2026, even though research is on, it is not confirmed that milk can, to any extent help in such situation. Furthermore, with a strict definition of what constitutes poison, people are more aware, anecdotes are well developed, and toxicology departments are set up in medical institutions. Today, the first thing to do when you suspect poison in the body is to call the toxicology department for immediate help.
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