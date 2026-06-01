World Milk Day 2026: Why did medieval Europeans think milk could cure poison?

Medieval Europe was one of the largest producers of milk and milk based products. Back then, milk was a part of daily life. From consuming it for health to using milk for skincare, one explored all its benefits. Moreover, medieval Europe was also complete with its own epidemic scares, pagan rituals, poisons and more. Thus, it wasn’t unnatural that the product that contributed to such a major part of the economy, livelihood and living, on the whole, was taken for granted as a anecdote for curing poison.

How did milk become an anecdote for curing poison?

If you drink milk, even today, you would notice that its pure, thick texture creates a cool coating in your mouth. This principle was culturally applied while putting forward this belief. It was believed that milk created a coating on the stomach lining which trapped the poison and slowed down its absorption in the body. This, however, shows that milk could have only been a temporary remedy before actual anecdotes were pushed in.