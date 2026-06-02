The history of the warm chocolate cookie that became synonymous with a hotel empire

One simple gesture or a tiny change in the rules can bring a huge difference when it comes to marketing. And so subtle is the work of it, no one can truly predict the outcomes. Something similar happened when Hilton Hotels started to serve warm chocolate chip cookies, famously known as the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, as a welcome treat, and the results were mind boggling.
It all started back in 1986 when the hotel chain decided to blend hospitality with a simple gesture. As one walked up to the reception, alongside their room key they were treated with this delightful dessert. The hotel soon realised the power of a free cookie and it was never just about the complimentary treat. Guests were so thrilled by the warm gesture that the hotel soon became synonymous with the cookies.
As the years passed by the warm DoubleTree Cookie went on to become the unpaid marketing avatar for the hotel brand. With time people started to associate the hotels with cookies and around the world their business boomed.
During the pandemic, the hotel shared the secret recipe online so people could bake them at home. The love for the cookie skyrocketed, and it soon became the first food ever baked in orbit during experiments aboard the International Space Station.
While sharing the official recipe online, Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton wrote, “We know this is an anxious time for everyone. A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness. We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes.”
For the hotels, it was never about profiting from the cookies, yet they became one of the biggest monetization factors for them. So, this is proof that even the most minor details can take on a life of their own, creating an impact no one could have predicted.