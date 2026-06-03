What is Riyadh Urban Cooling Project that aims to cut surface temperatures by upto 15°c?

The Saudi authorities plan to introduce an ambitious program called the Riyadh Urban Cooling Project. This project is set to help lower the temperature levels on the city’s roads, walls, sidewalks, and other urban surfaces. According to reports, the temperature drop will range from 8°c to 15°c under the new program that has been developed to counter urban heat effects.
Although there are still some studies and final approvals pending on the project, it is expected to be implemented starting next year. The cost of the project remains undisclosed until now. The Riyadh Urban Cooling Project comes after the engagement of the Greek consultancy firm, PLANET, by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. In an announcement on May 14, the consultancy stated that they have been appointed as the leading consultants for a project that seeks to solve urban heat issues in Riyadh, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
Among other things, PLANET is going to develop an all-round strategy for city cooling, as well as guidelines for urban planning and building. Furthermore, PLANET will select five test sites where cooling can be piloted prior to full-scale implementation. The Riyadh Urban Cooling Project aims at solving the urban heat island effect, which is when the temperature in urban areas becomes much higher than that in the neighboring areas. This is caused by factors such as infrastructure density and building materials.
The strategy will concentrate on a number of factors such as materials used for paving roads, building exterior, open spaces, and surfaces around walkways. Some of the possible solutions proposed are innovative materials for road surfacing with reduced heat absorption capacity, creation of open channels for water, evaporation ponds, and increasing greenery.
The Riyadh Urban Cooling Project is a program that will build upon current projects like King Salman Park. However, its scope will be wider since it will explore how urban design, construction techniques, and infrastructure can be used to cool down the city rather than just planting trees.
The research will be finished within a year’s time. The report will offer a model for tackling Riyadh’s heat problems and give a roadmap on how to reduce them. Pilot projects’ outcomes will determine whether suggested methods are effective enough for the whole city to implement.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.