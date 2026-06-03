What is Riyadh Urban Cooling Project that aims to cut surface temperatures by upto 15°c?

The Saudi authorities plan to introduce an ambitious program called the Riyadh Urban Cooling Project. This project is set to help lower the temperature levels on the city’s roads, walls, sidewalks, and other urban surfaces. According to reports, the temperature drop will range from 8°c to 15°c under the new program that has been developed to counter urban heat effects.

Riyadh Urban Cooling Project to test cooling solutions across 5 pilot zones

Although there are still some studies and final approvals pending on the project, it is expected to be implemented starting next year. The cost of the project remains undisclosed until now. The Riyadh Urban Cooling Project comes after the engagement of the Greek consultancy firm, PLANET, by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. In an announcement on May 14, the consultancy stated that they have been appointed as the leading consultants for a project that seeks to solve urban heat issues in Riyadh, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.