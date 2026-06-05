Is Burj Khalifa no longer the tallest building in the world? Here's what we know

When you visit the Middle East, driving past the Burj Khalifa is a must, isn’t it? The enigma of seeing the tallest building in the world and the wonderful water fountains beneath it during the evenings is too much of a pull to miss it. But do you know that in Jeddah, there is another tall tower, currently under construction and set to beat the Burj Khalifa in the height? This is the Jeddah tower and by the time it completes shortly, it might make the Burj Khalifa step down from its position as the tallest building. But what does the Jeddah Towers constitute? Here’s a quick look at it.
The Jeddah Towers started as part of the progressive expansion project of the city of Jeddah. Standing tall, observant, and a symbol of power, the tower houses within itself all that is need to live a luxurious life that the Middle East is known for. Here are three things that you need to know about this tower.
All about the Jeddah Tower
The Jeddah Tower is described as a megatall skyscraper which is the prime focus of the Jeddah Economic City. This tower is being planned as the world’s first 1 km tall (vertical) tower, which is said to leave the Burj Khalifa behind by 180 metres. Interestingly, Both the Burj Khalifa and the Jeddah Towers have the same architect – Adrian Smith.
What constitutes the tower?
The tower is said to have offices, residential apartments and service apartments apart from having a sky-deck observatory. Since the area around is currently under construction, the view might not be great at the moment. But the northern side is where the city plans to expand and in a few years, the view might completely change.
Breaking the floors
As per recent reports, the tower will have 167 floors. A large part of the area will be utilised for foundation purpose and building maintenance requirements. That apart there will be layers of car parking, community spaces such as ballrooms and banquets. Almost 20 floors is said to be taken up by a leading luxury hotel which will have hotel keys and serviced apartments with amazing views. Along with the hotel rooms, regular amenities like restaurants, spa and pools will also be constructed inside the building. Almost 7 floors are said to be used for offices – rented to sellable. Around 300 units of residential suites and apartments are also housed inside the Jeddah Towers as per the updated plan.
Once the construction of the tower is completed, it will not only create new economic benchmarks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but also open up tourism avenues, luxury staycations, and more.
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