Is Burj Khalifa no longer the tallest building in the world? Here's what we know

The Jeddah Towers started as part of the progressive expansion project of the city of Jeddah. Standing tall, observant, and a symbol of power, the tower houses within itself all that is need to live a luxurious life that the Middle East is known for. Here are three things that you need to know about this tower.

All about the Jeddah Tower

The Jeddah Tower is described as a megatall skyscraper which is the prime focus of the Jeddah Economic City. This tower is being planned as the world’s first 1 km tall (vertical) tower, which is said to leave the Burj Khalifa behind by 180 metres. Interestingly, Both the Burj Khalifa and the Jeddah Towers have the same architect – Adrian Smith.

What constitutes the tower?

The tower is said to have offices, residential apartments and service apartments apart from having a sky-deck observatory. Since the area around is currently under construction, the view might not be great at the moment. But the northern side is where the city plans to expand and in a few years, the view might completely change.