Paloma about town: From mango cravings to art salons

Chennai heat has been in full performance mode this week — the kind that makes even stepping outside feel like a negotiated decision. So I’ve mostly done what any sensible person would: surrendered. I’ve been in escape mode—at home, staying near a fan, and consuming mangoes in every possible form. And I do mean every form. Fresh slices, in salad, the good ole’ mango sticky rice, and my new discovery—mango tiramisu. It’s been less “diet plan” and more “mango experiment series,” and at this point, I’m convinced the fruit is running the show. For those that did step out, there was lots to choose from.

A beauty brand launch, an intimate art showcase and a packed dance floor made for a vibrant week

SoulTree’s Chennai launch at VR Chennai proved that wellness is having a moment, and frankly, a better social life than most of us. Guests were welcomed with jasmine wristbands before diving face-first (quite literally) into a guided Ananda Face Massage masterclass by Riya Banerjee. There were soothing facial and hand massages featuring the brand’s signature body butters, coconut water flowing freely, and enough finger food to keep conver-sations going. Somewhere between the glow-ups and networking, guests briefly forgot about traffic, deadl-ines and unread emails. If serenity had a launch party, this was probably what it would look like