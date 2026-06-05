Paloma about town: From mango cravings to art salons

Chennai heat has been in full performance mode this week — the kind that makes even stepping outside feel like a negotiated decision. So I’ve mostly done what any sensible person would: surrendered. I’ve been in escape mode—at home, staying near a fan, and consuming mangoes in every possible form. And I do mean every form. Fresh slices, in salad, the good ole’ mango sticky rice, and my new discovery—mango tiramisu. It’s been less “diet plan” and more “mango experiment series,” and at this point, I’m convinced the fruit is running the show. For those that did step out, there was lots to choose from.
SoulTree’s Chennai launch at VR Chennai proved that wellness is having a moment, and frankly, a better social life than most of us. Guests were welcomed with jasmine wristbands before diving face-first (quite literally) into a guided Ananda Face Massage masterclass by Riya Banerjee. There were soothing facial and hand massages featuring the brand’s signature body butters, coconut water flowing freely, and enough finger food to keep conver-sations going. Somewhere between the glow-ups and networking, guests briefly forgot about traffic, deadl-ines and unread emails. If serenity had a launch party, this was probably what it would look like
Next on the agenda was a treat for the art lovers. Madras Art Salon is a monthly curatorial initiative in Chennai that treats art less like a fixed display and more like an ongoing conversation. Presented in collaboration with the British Deputy High Commission Chennai and hosted at The Botanical Club, it brings together artists across disciplines—painting, sculpture, photography, craft, and new media—within a setting designed for slower looking and more curious thinking.
This month the Salon turned the spotlight on the works of young artist Zehra Marikar. The guest list mirrored a certain openness: entrepreneurs, diplom-ats, designers, artists, collectors, and gallerists moving through the works with equal parts interpr-etation and intrigue. The result was a gentle disruption of roles, where viewer, maker and space all blurred into one evolving conversation.
We then switched gears with DJ Ganesh who was at The Vibe in Chennai, bringing his signature mix of comme-rcial house, Bollywood remixes and EDM that instantly got the crowd going. He kept it fun and high energy, dropping familiar tracks with smooth transitions that had everyone dancing through the night. It was an easy, feel-good set that built up the room and kept the vibe consistent from start to finish.
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