Paloma about town: Heatwaves and happy hours

Make-up artiste Anitha Sridhar has her summer survival kit down to an art: a mini portable AC fan, a soothing facial spray from La Roche-Posay and, most importantly, going makeup free whenever possible to let her skin breathe.

For clients, she swaps heavy dewy looks for longer-lasting matte finishes, relies on silicone-based products that hold up better in the heat, and says her trusty fan is constantly being passed around as well.

According to Rohaan Katari, manager of Surf Turf, summer always brings a huge influx of people eager to learn surfing — and not just the younger crowd.

“We see people of all ages signing up,” he says. “Most come in early, surf, swim, grab breakfast and then just relax in the shade by the beach.”

With back-to-back sessions through the morning, Rohaan says the team of instructors has a packed schedule during peak summer weekends.