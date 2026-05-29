Paloma about town: Heatwaves and happy hours

“Summer this year takes me right back to school holiday memories,” says nutritionist Minacshi Pettukola. “Travel, mangoes, watermelon, picking up a new sport, and long lunches or mahjong sessions with friends. And of course, escaping to the mountains to cool down!”
She adds that summer is also the perfect reminder to eat seasonally. “Load up on water-rich fruits and vegetables, coconut water, and lighter meals. And definitely try not to stay cooped up in an AC room all day.”
Make-up artiste Anitha Sridhar has her summer survival kit down to an art: a mini portable AC fan, a soothing facial spray from La Roche-Posay and, most importantly, going makeup free whenever possible to let her skin breathe.
For clients, she swaps heavy dewy looks for longer-lasting matte finishes, relies on silicone-based products that hold up better in the heat, and says her trusty fan is constantly being passed around as well.
According to Rohaan Katari, manager of Surf Turf, summer always brings a huge influx of people eager to learn surfing — and not just the younger crowd.
“We see people of all ages signing up,” he says. “Most come in early, surf, swim, grab breakfast and then just relax in the shade by the beach.”
With back-to-back sessions through the morning, Rohaan says the team of instructors has a packed schedule during peak summer weekends.
Honestly, this summer has made me a full-time indoor person. The only thing that really gets me out of the house is Chennai’s coastline — I’ve been spending a lot more time at the beach lately, especially during the cooler hours. There’s nothing better than winding down with the sea breeze after a ridiculously hot day.
I’ve also been getting into a bunch of fitness routines this season, running, boxing, and trying out different indoor workout classes that don’t feel impossible in this heat.
My current obsession is orange juice espresso, which feels weirdly perfect for summer, and obviously, I’ve been eating an unimaginable number of mangoes too. In Chennai, surviving summer is basically about finding small ways to romanticise the heat.
But rising temperatures aside, it looks like it’s going to be a busy weekend in the city, with pop-ups taking over our favourite spots, DJs, fashion events, and enough social plans to keep everyone out past midnight.
Here’s hoping there’s plenty to see, sip, and report back on next week.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels